Sip and sample your way through the McHenry County Craft Beverage Trail

There’s no doubt that McHenry County is home to some amazing craft breweries.
And you can explore 12 of the best on this year’s Naturally McHenry County Craft Beverage Trail, which runs through Oct. 31. Those who visit all 12 locations along the trail will win some great prizes from Naturally McHenry County.
Here’s how it works. Download the Naturally McHenry app at qrco.de/bdB4fq. Create an account using your email address, and then when you visit an establishment on the trail, scan a QR code at the table to check in. Once you’ve visited all 12 locations, you will submit your challenge to Naturally McHenry County, which will reach out via email with information on how to claim your prize.
The 12 participating locations include:
- Rush Creek Distilling: 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, 815-943-7874
- McHenry Brewing Company: 3425 Pearl St., McHenry, 815-403-2212
- MobCraft Beer: 101 N. Johnson St., Woodstock, 815-687-0150
- Kishwaukee Brewing Co.: 1900 Dillard Court, Woodstock, 815-308-5232
- Holzlager Brewing Company: 150 S. Eastwood Drive, Woodstock, 815-308-5901
- Hempstock Pharms: 14023 W. South Street Road, Woodstock, 815-200-8869
- Crystal Lake Brewing: 150 N. Main St., Crystal Lake, 779-220-9288
- Spirit Water: 3300 Three Oaks Road, Cary, 847-865-3264
- Cary Ale House & Brewing Company: 208 W. Main St., Cary, 847-639-7244
- Scorched Earth Brewing Co.: 203 Berg St., Algonquin, 224-209-8472
- Sew Hop’d Brewery & Taproom: 1 Union Special Plaza, Huntley, 224-230-0994
- More Brewing Co.: 13980 Automall Drive, Huntley, 847-310-7530
Visit NaturallyMcHenryCounty.com for a map of all the locations and more information about each brewery.