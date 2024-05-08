Sip and sample your way through the McHenry County Craft Beverage Trail

There’s no doubt that McHenry County is home to some amazing craft breweries.

And you can explore 12 of the best on this year’s Naturally McHenry County Craft Beverage Trail, which runs through Oct. 31. Those who visit all 12 locations along the trail will win some great prizes from Naturally McHenry County.

The Naturally McHenry County Craft Beverage Trail runs through Oct. 31. (Shaw Media)

Here’s how it works. Download the Naturally McHenry app at qrco.de/bdB4fq. Create an account using your email address, and then when you visit an establishment on the trail, scan a QR code at the table to check in. Once you’ve visited all 12 locations, you will submit your challenge to Naturally McHenry County, which will reach out via email with information on how to claim your prize.

The 12 participating locations include:

Rush Creek Distilling: 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, 815-943-7874

McHenry Brewing Company: 3425 Pearl St., McHenry, 815-403-2212

MobCraft Beer: 101 N. Johnson St., Woodstock, 815-687-0150

Kishwaukee Brewing Co.: 1900 Dillard Court, Woodstock, 815-308-5232

Holzlager Brewing Company: 150 S. Eastwood Drive, Woodstock, 815-308-5901

Hempstock Pharms: 14023 W. South Street Road, Woodstock, 815-200-8869

Crystal Lake Brewing: 150 N. Main St., Crystal Lake, 779-220-9288

Spirit Water: 3300 Three Oaks Road, Cary, 847-865-3264

Cary Ale House & Brewing Company: 208 W. Main St., Cary, 847-639-7244

Scorched Earth Brewing Co.: 203 Berg St., Algonquin, 224-209-8472

Sew Hop’d Brewery & Taproom: 1 Union Special Plaza, Huntley, 224-230-0994

More Brewing Co.: 13980 Automall Drive, Huntley, 847-310-7530

Visit NaturallyMcHenryCounty.com for a map of all the locations and more information about each brewery.