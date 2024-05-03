Prairie Arts Center in Princeton to host Art Night on May 10

The gallery at the Prairie Arts Center, 24 Park Ave. E., in Princeton will be host an Art Night beginning from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 10, to view paintings by Rebecca Kautz. The show is entitled, “Homes of Strangers.” Kautz is originally from Princeton, but she now resides in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin where she is an artist and art lecturer at the University of Wisconsin at Madison. She is accomplished and talented, and her works will be shown in the gallery throughout the month of May.

At 7 p.m., the performance in the theater will begin. This event will feature Kevin Roy Kramer and Friends. Kramer is a working musician who has devoted the past two decades to performing, writing, recording, studying, teaching and DJing music to audiences in many locales and venues. After graduating from Columbia College in Chicago in 2011 where he studied music composition, Kramer has been localized around the Illinois Valley region, to focus on family matters and the aforementioned musical works. This performance also will be a collaborative effort with some talented local friends and colleagues to add to the musical atmosphere of the evening.

Theater admission is $10, children 12 and younger are admitted for free.