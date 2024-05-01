The Local Scene: Go to a garden party or run in your pajamas in Crystal Lake

FILE – Hazel Stewart, 9, of Crystal Lake picks out a bouquet of flowers from the Piscasaw Gardens booth last June at the Woodstock Farmers Market around the historic Woodstock Square. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Here are five things to do this weekend:

Downtown garden party: Enjoy a day of floral family fun at the Crystal Lake Garden Party from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in downtown Crystal Lake. Shop for beautiful flowers at the downtown clock tower and visit Depot Park to check out local craft vendors and kids’ craft activities at this free event. Stay for story time provided by the Crystal Lake Public Library. Visit downtowncl.org for more information.

Run in your pajamas: Roll out of bed and run for the arts starting at 8 a.m. Sunday at the Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake. The Bob Blazier Pajama Run is a fundraising 5K that benefits the nonprofit Raue Center theater, located at 26 N. Williams St. Run in your favorite pajamas and nightcaps for a chance to win a BOBle Head Trophy. Take it easy with the 1-mile walk and kids can participate in the 50-yard dash. Registration is $30 for the 1-mile walk and $45 for the 5K run. For more details and to register, go to events.rauecenter.org/event/run-for-the-arts-pajama-run.

Wildflower walk: Walk through blooming spring wildflowers with the Land Conservancy of McHenry County from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Spring Hollow Nature Preserve in Woodstock. Land conservation specialist Kim Elsenbroek will guide the walk through the high-quality woodland, share information on each wildflower and provide identification tips. Because the walk is on private property, the exact address will be provided to registered participants. Tickets are $5. For more information and to register, visit conservemc.org/spring-wildflower-walk-3.

Crafts and cocktails: Shop from more than 20 local crafters and creators at Crafts + Cocktails, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Old Woodstock Courthouse. The free-entry event will have live music, a cash bar with specialty cocktails, and multiple locations with makers selling handmade goods like clothing, pottery and baked goods. The first 50 moms to arrive will receive a free mini flower bouquet and one winner will receive a raffle basket filled with goodies worth $200. Makers will be set up at the courthouse’s top floor ballroom and the main floor at Makity Make, located at 101 N. Johnson St., Woodstock. For more details, visit facebook.com/kitandcaboodlemarket.

Adult prom: Dance through the decades at the Adult Prom hosted by the Huntley Park District from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the REC Center, located at 12015 Mill St., Huntley. The 21-and-older event will transform the REC Center into a dance floor filled with decor inspired by the ‘70, ‘80s, ‘90s and 2000s. Enjoy hors d’ouevres, a cash bar, photo booths and party games at the prom. Stop at D.C. Cobbs for a pre-game party and keep the dancing going after the event at Pinecrest Golf Club. Tickets are $60 per person or $110 per couple. For more information and to register, visit huntleyparks.org/events.

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Northwest Herald’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/northwest-herald/local-events/.