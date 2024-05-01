Local Scene: Kish Symphony, Band concerts, Cinco de Mayo Celebration and more in DeKalb County

El Jimador Mexican Grill Co-owner Olivia Pacheco pours margaritas during DeKalb’s first Cinco de Mayo celebration co-hosted by Willrett Flower Co. at Third Street in DeKalb in this Shaw Local file photo on Friday, May 5, 2023. (Dominic Di Palermo for Shaw Loca)

1. Get “A Taste of Italy” at Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s season finale spring concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Boutell Memorial Concert Hall in Northern Illinois University Music Building, 550 Lucinda Ave., DeKalb. At the concert, Linc Smelser will be honored with a proclamation from the city of DeKalb to mark his 20th season as the symphony’s music director. Recipients of KSO’s High School Musician Scholarship also will be honored Saturday. Donations for the KSA Instrument Donation Project also wil be accepted in the concert hall lobby before the program begins.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit kishorchestra.org.

2. May the force be with you during Star Wars Day at the Malta Township Public Library, 203 E. Adams St., Malta. Activities run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature themes from the “Star Wars” movies. Participants can design their own droids, build their own lightsabers, hunt for a special prize during a “Star Wars”-themed scavenger hunt, or hold an original origami figure to look like Jedi Master Yoda.

For more information, visit www.maltalibrary.org.

3. Head to downtown DeKalb for the second annual Cinco de Mayo Celebration from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. The free-to-attend event will offer live entertainment, a lowrider show, food trucks, vendor booths and a special entertainment area for children. New this year, a wagon parade will kick off the festivities at noon along Lincoln Highway between Second and Third streets. The procession will be led by a horse and performers from the Ballet Folkloric New Generation of Rochelle Township High School followed by wagon floats from local businesses.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com.

4. Enjoy the season finale of the Kishwaukee Concert Band with Cory Ellis, Dave Lehman and Deb Shofner conducting set for 3 p.m. Sunday at Boutell Memorial Concert Hall in Northern Illinois University Music Building, 550 Lucinda Ave., DeKalb. The free concert is also accessible, with parking available in lots No. 3, 4 or 14. Note that the bridge on Lucinda Avenue is closed to traffic. The band is an all-volunteer group of people ages 18 and older, with rehearsals held from 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. Wednesdays from August through May in the Huntley Middle School band room in DeKalb. It is a 501c3 nonprofit organization.

For more information, visit kishconcertband.org.

5. DeKalb Hamfest offers a chance for amateur radio enthusiasts to share their interests with the Kishwaukee Amateur Radio Club from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sandwich Fairgrounds, 1401 Suydam Road, Sandwich. The event will feature free tailgating and also offer food from Hy-Vee. Participants can explore two large buildings with items to enhance their radio collections.

For more information, visit www.dekalbcountycvb.com/dccvb-event/dekalb-hamfest/.

