Celebrate mom with a Mother’s Day brunch in northwest Illinois

Mother’s Day is just over a week away, but there’s still time to make your reservations to treat mom to a memorable brunch at one of northwest Illinois’ many fantastic restaurants. We’ve compiled a list of options to help you find the perfect spot to celebrate mom and shower her with love and appreciation.

Mother’s Day this year falls on Sunday, May 12.

Treat mom to a special Mother's Day brunch on Sunday, May 12. (Morguefile )

Galena Steakhouse – Dixon

Galena Steakhouse will have a brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering stuffed turkey, baked ham, fresh fruit, a chocolate fountain and much more. Buffet prices are $30.99 for adults and $16.99 for kids. A holiday limited menu will be available for dinner from 5 to 9 p.m. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling 815-285-1625. Go to galenasteakhouse.com for more information. 1101 N. Galena Ave., Dixon

Acres Bistro – Rochelle

This eclectic, farm-to-table cafe in downtown Rochelle will feature a Mother’s Day brunch buffet from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations can be made by calling 815-762-8212. Visit their Facebook page for more information. 407 Lincoln Highway, Rochelle

River’s Edge Experience – Oregon

River’s Edge Experience in Oregon, located along the Rock River, will host a Mother’s Day brunch from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Moms will receive a special gift and a free ticket to win a door prize, and will love the special Bling Pull activity, silent auction gift baskets, photos and more. The menu includes breakfast casserole, fruit bowl, cheesy potatoes, chicken Marsala, yogurt parfait, coffee, juice, dessert and other items. The catering is by Hazel’s Cafe.

Tickets will be sold until May 5 at the Oregon Area Chamber of Commerce, A.M. Floral Co., Cork & Tap, Hazel’s Cafe, JTI Salon & Spa and Merlin’s Flowers & Otherside Boutique or online at tinyurl.com/yc3urjjv. No tickets will be available at the door. Prices are $35 for adults, $15 for kids ages 6 to 12 and $5 for kids age 5 and younger. Visit River’s Edge Experience on their Facebook page for more information. 101 S. First St., Oregon

Brandywine Banquets – Dixon

Mom will enjoy a complimentary beverage with her brunch at this gorgeous Dixon banquet hall. Menu items include traditional breakfast items like scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy and muffins. Lunch/dinner items ham, mostaccioli, chicken, roast beef, Caesar salad and more. Adults are $24.95, seniors are $22.95 and kids are $13.95. Call 815-677-9372 to make a reservation. 441 Route 2, Dixon.

White Pines Lodge – Mt. Morris

White Pines Lodge, located in beautiful White Pines Forest State Park, will have a special Mother’s Day breakfast buffet from 8 to 11 a.m. and a lunch/dinner buffet from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Breakfast menu items include au gratin potatoes, eggs Benedict bake, French toast casserole, buttermilk biscuits, homemade sticky buns and more. Lunch buffet items include lemon herb salmon, chicken cordon bleu, spinach artichoke lasagna, barbecue meatballs, glazed ham and other treats. Prices for breakfast are $29 for adults and $12 for kids 4 to 12. Prices for the lunch buffet are $39 and $17, respectively. Senior citizens ages 65 and older will receive a 10% discount. For more information, go to visitwhitepines.com.

Chestnut Mountain Resort – Galena

Enjoy a delicious breakfast or lunch at Chestnut Mountain Resort just outside Galena. The holiday lunch menu will be served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., while breakfast will be served from 8 to 11 a.m. Featured menu items include Champagne chicken, surf and turf, Norwegian salmon, ribs, fettuccine Alfredo and more. The price for adults for all entrees is $32.99, and a children’s menu is available for $12.99.

After your meal, spend the rest of the day on an adventure! Explore the resort with a Segway Personal Transporter. The three-mile tour lasts 75-90 minutes, includes training and is fun for family members ages 14 and older. Tour times are 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling 1-800-397-1320. For more information about Chestnut Mountain Resort, visit chestnutmtn.com.