The Local Scene: Mario Kart tourney, pancake breakfast in the Sauk Valley this weekend

The exterior of The Dixon: Historic Theatre is seen from its front entrance at 114 S. Galena Ave., Dixon. (Shaw Local File Photo)

Here is a list of five things to do in the Sauk Valley this weekend:

1 Mario Kart 8 Battle of the Best Tournament, 1-5 p.m. Saturday, April 27: Head to The Dixon: Historic Theatre, 114 S Galena Ave., Dixon, for an exhilarating Mario Kart 8 tournament on the massive screen. Compete head to head with other players in a thrilling one-on-one showdown to see who will reign supreme in Dixon. Get ready to showcase your skills and make a name for yourself in this epic battle of speed and strategy. All ages are invited to participate. Players 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Don’t miss out on this chance to show off your abilities in a fun and competitive environment. Go to https://dixontheatre.com/ to learn more.

2 Happy Hour For A Good Cause, 5-8 p.m. Friday, April 26: Guest bartenders representing United Way of Lee County will tend bar at Tipsy, 79 S. Hennepin Ave., Dixon. All tips will benefit United Way of Lee County. Stop in and bring your cash! Guest bartenders from 5-6:30 p.m. are Sarah Partington, Samantha Schmitt and Ashley Como. Bartending from 6:30-8 p.m. will be Ashley Richter, Amber Schmidt and Jennifer Heintzelman.

3 Christ Lutheran School’s annual trivia night, Saturday, April 27, at Christ Lutheran School, 2000 18th Ave., Sterling: This year’s theme is “Back to the 80s.” The night features trivia, a dessert auction, food, babysitting and prizes for best costumes and table décor. Doors open at 4 p.m. Trivia starts at 5 p.m. Tickets are $25 each or $160 for a table of eight. For tickets or more information, call Christ Lutheran School at 815-625-3800.

4 The Whiteside Forum, 2 p.m. Sunday, April 28, in the Community Room of the Odell Public Library: The Whiteside Forum will host the Rev. Violet Johnicker at its final program of the season. Johnicker will speak on “Unity Beyond Labels: Building a Respected, Strong Community Together.” She is the senior pastor at Brooke Road United Methodist Church in Rockford and executive director at Rockford Urban Ministries. After the program, questions about political polarization, faith, social justice and Johnicker’s work are encouraged. For information about the Whiteside Forum, this event or to suggest topics or speakers for future events, contact Marc Adami by email at marcadami53@gmail.com or text 815-718-5347, or visit Whiteside Forum on Facebook. The event is free, and all are welcome. The library is located at 307 S. Madison St., Morrison

5 Get some pancakes at the Erie Fire Protection District pancake breakfast 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, April 28: Who’s ready for pancakes? The district’s annual Pancake Day will take place at the Erie Fire Station, 807 Ninth Ave., Erie. The menu includes pancakes, sausage patties, eggs, coffee, milk and water. Cost is a donation. To-go boxes will be available for those who can’t stay to eat in house.

Would you like your event listed in this weekly feature? Submit your events to Sauk Valley Media’s community calendar at https://www.shawlocal.com/sauk-valley/local-events/.