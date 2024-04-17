April 17, 2024
Sip and shop at Discover Dixon’s Ladies Night Out

By Shaw Local News Network

Discover Dixon's Ladies Night Out offers a variety of attractions from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 18. (Alex T)

Grab your besties and enjoy a night on the town at Discover Dixon’s Ladies Night Out from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 18, in downtown Dixon. Numerous local businesses will offer special deals and promotions throughout the evening.

Some of the confirmed participants include:

  • Alley Loop: Martini specials
  • Ameriprise Financial / Evanovich, Blessing & Associates: Blooms 2 will offer build-your-own bouquet for $10, and Black Cat Candles will be inside
  • Biding Time Med Spa: Clothing will be 15-50% off. Beautiful plants, glass creations and gift with purchase
  • Books on First : 88 Acres Goodness Bars on sale for $2 or one free with purchase on non-café items over $5, and 20% off all verse books
  • Coffee Crush: Ear piercing and various vendors
  • Fresh Finds Boutique: 20%-off storewide discount and treats
  • From My Corner: Hat bar and store specials
  • Living Well Church: Fun photo op and games
  • Modern Magnolia Co.: Bracelets by Bahr, giveaways and great deals
  • Pam’s Hallmark: 20%-off storewide discount, with treats served
  • Patio’s Irish Pub: $2.50 aluminum Bud Light & Budweiser and $5 vanilla peach cooler cocktails
  • Rack City Thrift Shoppe: 20% off entire store and permanent jewelry
  • Raven Tattoo: Flash tattoos, piercing and drawing for $100 gift card for Ravens Needles
  • Revive Boutique: 20% off the entire store
  • Rhuomai Studio: Book a private Aerial or Bungee Party during Ladies Night Out for five or more, and get your spot free. 10% off three or more drinks.
  • Royal Palms: Backyard Barn and Royal Glow will have booths, in addition to Paloma and Margarita specials
  • Shinny’s: $9 Dark Horse Wine Special
  • Stone Bridge Running: 10% off all purchases
  • Tipsy Bar: $5 martinis
  • Venier Jewelers: Free jewelry cleaning and inspections

Bracelets by Bahr will be inside Modern Magnolia, 923 S. Peoria Ave., and will offer a gift basket giveaway entry for every purchase.

Hazel’s Headdress will be inside Shinny’s, 120 W. River St., offering customers a chance to create their own piece by choosing hat color, banding, charms and more.

A complete list of participants can be found at discoverdixon.com/events/ladies-night-out.

