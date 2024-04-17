Sip and shop at Discover Dixon’s Ladies Night Out

Grab your besties and enjoy a night on the town at Discover Dixon’s Ladies Night Out from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 18, in downtown Dixon. Numerous local businesses will offer special deals and promotions throughout the evening.
Some of the confirmed participants include:
- Alley Loop: Martini specials
- Ameriprise Financial / Evanovich, Blessing & Associates: Blooms 2 will offer build-your-own bouquet for $10, and Black Cat Candles will be inside
- Biding Time Med Spa: Clothing will be 15-50% off. Beautiful plants, glass creations and gift with purchase
- Books on First : 88 Acres Goodness Bars on sale for $2 or one free with purchase on non-café items over $5, and 20% off all verse books
- Coffee Crush: Ear piercing and various vendors
- Fresh Finds Boutique: 20%-off storewide discount and treats
- From My Corner: Hat bar and store specials
- Living Well Church: Fun photo op and games
- Modern Magnolia Co.: Bracelets by Bahr, giveaways and great deals
- Pam’s Hallmark: 20%-off storewide discount, with treats served
- Patio’s Irish Pub: $2.50 aluminum Bud Light & Budweiser and $5 vanilla peach cooler cocktails
- Rack City Thrift Shoppe: 20% off entire store and permanent jewelry
- Raven Tattoo: Flash tattoos, piercing and drawing for $100 gift card for Ravens Needles
- Revive Boutique: 20% off the entire store
- Rhuomai Studio: Book a private Aerial or Bungee Party during Ladies Night Out for five or more, and get your spot free. 10% off three or more drinks.
- Royal Palms: Backyard Barn and Royal Glow will have booths, in addition to Paloma and Margarita specials
- Shinny’s: $9 Dark Horse Wine Special
- Stone Bridge Running: 10% off all purchases
- Tipsy Bar: $5 martinis
- Venier Jewelers: Free jewelry cleaning and inspections
Bracelets by Bahr will be inside Modern Magnolia, 923 S. Peoria Ave., and will offer a gift basket giveaway entry for every purchase.
Hazel’s Headdress will be inside Shinny’s, 120 W. River St., offering customers a chance to create their own piece by choosing hat color, banding, charms and more.
A complete list of participants can be found at discoverdixon.com/events/ladies-night-out.