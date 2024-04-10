The Local Scene: Get a behind-the-scenes look at movie-making, have pancakes in the Sauk Valley this weekend

Visitors to Lowell Park’s Fall Fest race around the field with foam swords provided by the CER LARP group Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. The group meets at the park once a month. (Alex T. Paschal)

Here is a list of five things to do in the Sauk Valley this weekend.

1. Hear behind-the-scenes stories from the set of “The Longest Yard” and watch the movie: Dixon Historic Theatre artistic producer Darren Mangler was one of the Mean Machine football players in Adam Sandler’s 2005 remake of “The Longest Yard.” He will be telling hilarious stories from the set, from auditions to the world premiere, before showing the movie. He has tales of the pro wrestlers causing havoc, how much food the football players ate, the Friday night parties, the injuries, what Sandler did to bring the cast together, his scene with Burt Reynolds, how he broke his hand and many more behind-the-scene stories. Mangler’s presentation will begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at the theater, 114 S. Galena Ave., Dixon. There will be a Q&A after the movie. Visit the Dixon Historic Theatre’s website for ticket information.

2. Join in a live-action role-playing game: Lowell Park in Dixon will be the site of a LARP event beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13. The event is built from the ground up with an emphasis on narrative, puzzle-solving and combat. The cost is $5 paid in person before play; however, as a new player, your first session is free. This is a locally created and maintained game that is open to all new and seasoned role-players. Players must be at least 14 unless accompanied by an adult. Loaner equipment will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Please bring LARP garb and equipment appropriate to the weather, plenty of water and bug spray/sunblock. First-time players will need to be 18 or older or have a legal guardian present to sign a waiver of liability with a valid photo ID. The first portion of the session will be dedicated to new player registration and player shopping. RSVP at www.cerlarp.com/service-page/cer-larp-campaign-session.

3. Have pancakes: Kiwanis Pancake Day is from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at Dixon High School. Join the Dixon Kiwanis Club for pancakes, fellowship and the best sausage anywhere. Proceeds will benefit Kiwanis community projects that serve the community, with an emphasis on children.

4. Enjoy a concert: An a cappella choral concert will be from 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Loveland Community House & Museum, 513 W. Second St., Dixon. Little Prairie Mennonite Church again will present an afternoon of a cappella gospel singing. The concert is free to attend.

5. Grow a succulent: Make and take home your own succulent wreath from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at Sauk Valley Community College, Room 1C01, 173 Route 2, Dixon. Learn more about what succulents are, their biology, how to build your own wreath and how to care for it. This class is great for individuals, groups or a family activity. Register at https://tinyurl.com/2mnaz983.

