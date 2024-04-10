Podcast profiles ‘Steel Magnolias’ coming to Steel Beam Theatre in St. Charles

Steel Beam Theatre in St. Charles will present "Steel Magnolias" weekends from April 19 to May 12. (Photo provided by Steel Beam Theatre)

Steel Beam Theatre will stage “Steel Magnolias” for four weekends beginning Friday, April 19, in St. Charles.

Directed by Pat Henderson, the play is an endearing story of friendship, strength and the power of women supporting women.

The award-winning, professional Steel Beam Theatre is known for the high standard of excellence put into each production, according to a news release. With that in mind, Steel Beam brought in an expert to direct the powerful play.

“This is my life,” Henderson said of the story about six strong women characters who congregate at a beauty shop in the South to share stories and emotional support with each other.

Now a celebrated theatrical director, Henderson grew up in the South, where her mother ran a beauty shop in which local women would gather.

Henderson visits the entertainment news podcast “It’s Showtime with Rikki Lee” to share the stories of her childhood and of preparing “Steel Magnolias” for its opening at Steel Beam Theatre. For the interview, available now, Henderson is joined by cast members Alexus Buford and Julie Utrup-O’Nan.

The all-female cast stars Christy Doherty as Truvy, Alexus Buford as Annelle, Jami Johnson as Clairee, Maggie Liston as Shelby, April Noel as M’Lynn, and Julie Utrup-O’Nan as Ouiser.

Understudies include Trace Gamache for Truvy and M’Lynn, and Audrey Gniech for Shelby and Annelle.

“Steel Magnolias” has wowed audiences as a play and feature film with its story based on true events. Robert Harling wrote the play as a means to cope with the death of his sister due to complications related to diabetes.

The podcast “It’s Showtime with Rikki Lee” serves as a backstage pass to all things entertainment. Hosted by Rikki Lee Travolta, the weekly program profiles both celebrities and local guests from theater, film, TV, music and literature.

People can listen on Spotify or wherever they get their podcasts at podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/rikkileetravolta.

“Steel Magnolias” performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and at 2 p.m. Sundays from April 19 to May 12 in the theater located upstairs at 111 W. Main St. in downtown St. Charles.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.SteelBeamTheatre.com or by calling the box office at 630-587-8521.

