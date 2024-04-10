IVCC’s ‘Tootsie’ opens April 11 for 2 weekend run

Jake Jakielski (pictured as actor/actress Michael Dorsey/Dorothy Michaels) headlines Illinois Valley Community College’s spring musical production of “Tootsie – The Comedy Musical,” which also features Dr. Tracey Childers, Greg Tullis, Crystal Credi, Brian Towne, Rebecca Eltravoog, Xavier Barnham, Genarro Piccolo and a cast of students and community members. The show, based on the 1982 movie about an actor’s unorthodox scheme to revive his sagging career, opens April 11 for a two-weekend run. (Photo provided by IVCC Community Relations)

Illinois Valley Community College’s spring musical production, “Tootsie - The Comedy Musical,” reunites some familiar faces in a comedy based on the 1982 movie about an actor’s unorthodox scheme to revive his sagging career.

“Tootsie” opens Thursday, April 11, for a two-weekend run. It features a cast of community members and college students.

Stepping into Dustin Hoffman’s role as actor Michael Dorsey and alter ego Dorothy Michaels is Jake Jakielski of Marseilles. Jakielski appeared in last year’s campus production of “The Prom,” as well as in the recent musicals “Mame,” “Elf” and “Mamma Mia.” He is also frequently seen on the community theater stage.

In the role of Julie, Michael Dorsey’s leading lady, is Dr. Tracey Childers of Ottawa. The ear, nose and throat specialist from Ottawa is familiar to theater-goers from “The Prom” and “Elf” and is a veteran of community theater.

Rebecca Carter Eltrevoog of Oglesby is an IVCC alumni and its Madrigal Singers and a community stage veteran. She plays Sandy, Michael Dorsey’s ex-girlfriend who loses a role to Dorothy.

Xavier Barham of DeKalb makes his local debut this weekend as Dorsey’s roommate, Jeff Slater. He also assisted with choreography. His stage credits include performances throughout Northern Illinois and Indiana.

Greg Tullis of Streator has been a familiar name in community theater in Streator, La Salle and Ottawa for 45 years. He appeared on the IVCC stage in “Young Frankenstein” and “Ruthless! The Musical.” He plays a failing director who fired Michael Dorsey but hires Dorothy Michaels.

IVCC’s Dean of Success Crystal Credi of Peru, who debuted last season in “The Prom,” is back as tough-talking producer Rita Marshall.

Brian Towne, of La Salle, an alum and an adjunct faculty member, ventured offstage to appear in a local documentary but is back on the IVCC stage in the role of Dorsey’s agent, Stan. His stage credits include “The Prom,” “Mame,” “Elf,” “Young Frankenstein,” and “Ruthless!”

IVCC graduate Gennaro Piccolo of Spring Valley returned to campus for a second degree and to the stage after debuting in “The Prom.” His character, Max Van Horn, is a struggling actor that Dorothy Michaels takes under her wing. Piccolo also plays trumpet in the IVCC Jazz Band and Wind Ensemble.

The show’s company comprises Bree Ninis of Streator and IVCC students McKenzie Bruce of Streator, Eva Horwath of Peru, and Azylan Bachman of Ottawa. Ninis, a dancer, has appeared in school and community productions but debuted at IVCC last season. Horwath makes her debut in “Tootsie.” Bachman previously appeared on the Ottawa High School stage and in IVCC holiday productions.

Playing April 11-21, “Tootsie” will be performed 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. The show contains adult themes and frequent, coarse language, and may not be suitable for children.

Tickets are now available by visiting www.ivcc.edu/theatre. Tickets are $20 for adults, and $15 for students, high school and younger.