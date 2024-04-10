April 10, 2024
Elgin Symphony Orchestra quartet to perform free concert at St. Charles Public Library

By Shaw Local News Network
The St. Charles Public Library (Sandy Bressner)

The St. Charles Public Library is partnering with the Elgin Symphony Orchestra to bring more performances to the community, and foster an appreciation of classical music.

The first performance is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, April 28 in the Carnegie Community Room, and will feature a string quartet performing Joseph Haydn: String Quartet Op. 33, No. 2 “Joke” and Antonín Dvořák: String Quartet No. 12, Op. 96 “American”. The members of the string quartet are Eric Pidluski, violin I; Maria Arrua, violin II; Loretta Gillespie, viola and Matthew Agnew, cello, according to a news release from the library.

This event is part of the library’s Sunday Concert Series, featuring a wide variety of musical performances. This performance is funded through donations to the St. Charles Public Library Foundation. The St. Charles Public Library is located at One S. 6th Ave.

