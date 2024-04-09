The Graceful Ordinary in St. Charles to host Kentucky Derby soiree, afternoon tea fundraier

Spring is in full bloom at The Graceful Ordinary in downtown St. Charles. The popular restaurant is hosting two special events in May, beginning with Rider Up! A Riverside Derby Day Soiree from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 4.

This is The Graceful Ordinary’s first-ever Kentucky Derby event. Guests are invited to don their fancy derby hats and enjoy mint juleps and a lavish grazing table, which will feature seasonal sweet and savory bites. Guests are encouraged to sip, snack, mingle and tune into the race festivities happening at Churchill Downs via live stream. Attendees will also have the opportunity to win prizes and swag — the best dressed lady, best dressed gentleman and best hat of the day will each head home with a coveted $100 gift card. The cost is $60 per person and reservations can be made on Resy, here. This event is for adults 21 and over.

The second event, Tranquili-TEA: A Mindful Afternoon Tea Event with The Irie Cup, is at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 25. The event is a fundraiser to benefit Geneva-based mental health provider Tri-City Family Services. Guests will learn about mindfulness and indulge in craft tea blends and bites. The elegant tea service will begin with a short breath work meditation led by yoga instructor Michelle Bathauer, followed by a selection of canapés and sweets, each paired with a unique leaf blend by The Irie Cup. Guests can opt for coffee or their choice of other non-alcoholic beverages. Proceeds from this event will support Tri-City Family Services’ mission to provide quality mental health services that are accessible and affordable for residents in Kane County. The cost is $66 for adults and $42 for children 3-12.