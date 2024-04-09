Ottawa Art League group show to take place at NCI ARTworks

NCI ARTworks will host an opening reception for the Ottawa Art League group show from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 12, in the Westclox building in Peru. NCI ARTworks shared a couple of works from artists in the OAL. (Photo provided by Julia Messina)

NCI ARTworks will host an opening reception for the Ottawa Art League group show from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 12, in the Westclox building in Peru.

The opening reception is free and open to the public. The Ottawa Art League is a nonprofit organization that offers artists an opportunity to share their skills and experiences in all forms of art with people of similar interests in the Illinois Valley. The OAL meets at 7 p.m. the first Wednesday of every month at Open Space Gallery, 223 Madison St., Ottawa. OAL offers programs that encourage artists to enhance their art skills. Membership is not necessary to attend meetings. This year’s group show at the NCI ARTworks Gallery includes new, exciting artists as well as traditional local favorites.

The work of numerous local artists will be on exhibit and available for purchase at the NCI ARTworks Gallery beginning Friday, April 12, and running through the first week of May. Ranging from watercolorists and fabric artists to metal, glass and ceramic sculptors, the work of Ottawa Art League artists from La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties will be showcased at the gallery and available for purchase on the night of the opening reception and throughout the month. For a complete list and biography of the artists whose works will be on exhibit, go to www.nciartworks.com. This is an opportunity to view many artists – many of whom are award-winners – in the same gallery at the same time exhibiting their work.

Art League Members who are participating in the NCI ARTworks Gallery Show are: Carol Crane, Edna Olson, Larisa Sarver, John Koleczek, Kate Batkiewicz, Lorena Malm, Marjorie Meyers, Reanna Pelszinski, Alice Tang Matthews, Nancy Nieslawski, Pat Rudzinski, Paula Guttilla, Sandra Rust, Sharon Danielson, Tammy Zellers, Jeremy Favre, Linda Gift, Rene Parks, Mary Kay Specht, Linda Ziel, April Denham, Robert McCollough, David Anderson, Phyllis Natanek, Rich Natanek, Desiree Gatza, Linda Ziel, Jay Reed and Jessica Presnak

In addition to the opening reception, NCI ARTworks Gallery will be open to the public from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and for private viewing by appointment. To view and purchase the items on exhibit or on the NCIARTworks website, email outreach@nciartworks.com to schedule a time.