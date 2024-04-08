Tenors Lee and Martorana to perform at Fox Valley Arts Hall of Fame banquet April 19

Tenors Simon K Lee and Franco Martorana will provide entertainment at the Fox Valley Arts Hall of Fame gala banquet and awards ceremony on Friday, April 19 at Villa Olivia in Bartlett. (Fox Valley Arts Hall of Fame )

Tenors Franco Martorana and Simon K Lee will provide entertainment at the Fox Valley Arts Hall of Fame gala banquet and awards ceremony on Friday, April 19 at Villa Olivia in Bartlett. The celebration honors talented and influential artists with a connection to the Fox Valley area.

2024 Fox Valley Arts Hall of Fame inductees are Elgin Symphony Orchestra concertmaster/violinist Isabella Lippi and broadcasters Jerry Rose and Tom Skilling. Dick Cavett bandleader and drummer Bobby Rosengarden is being awarded posthumously. Lippi, Rose and Skilling will all be present to speak and accept their award.

The festivities begin with a 5:30 p.m. cocktail hour featuring the Elgin Youth Symphony Orchestra (EYSO) Maud Powell String Quartet with Vitaly Starkov, violin; Ume Hashimoto-Jorgensen, violin; April Zhang, viola and Megan Kamysz, cello. The $75 ticket include dinner and entertainment. A cash bar will be available.

Each Fox Valley Arts Hall of Fame honoree will be introduced and receive an engraved plaque to be displayed at Hemmens Cultural Center. The event is open to the public. For reservations or more information, visit FoxValleyArtsHallofFame.org.

The Fox Valley Arts Hall of Fame is a nonprofit organization that gives public recognition to artists associated with the Fox Valley. A second objective of the FVAHF is to ensure a strong cultural legacy for future generations. For more information, visit FoxValleyArtsHallofFame.org.