Live blues and jazz with Cat Gaddis at Old Elburn Hall Wednesday

Jazz and Blues singer Cat Gaddis will perform at The Old Elburn Hall on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (Photo provided by The Old Elburn Hall. )

Enjoy some mid-week live jazz and blues music at The Old Elburn Hall in downtown Elburn with singer Cat Gaddis. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the music starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 10. There is no cover charge.

According to a news release from The Old Elburn Hall, Gaddis began performing at age 16 in Davenport, Iowa before moving to Chicago to perform as the opening act for former Heavy Weight Boxing Champion Ernie Terrell.

She toured with the legendary King of Blue-eyed Soul, Wayne Cochran, and his world-renowned band, the CC Riders, appearing in such places as Las Vegas, Lake Tahoe, Los Angeles, and making appearances with Wayne and the CC Riders on The James Brown Show, The Dinah Shore Show and The Merv Griffin Show.

Gaddis had a lengthy career on her town, performing with noted jazz and blues musicians over the years. Now, at age 69, she has come out of retirement to perform with The Cat Gaddis Project, which is made up of four of Chicago’s best blues and jazz musicians, keyboardist David Kellen, drummer Glover Washington, guitarist David Jordan and bassist Reggie Harrington.

All ages are welcome, but those under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The Old Elburn Hall is located at 130 Main St., Elburn. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.