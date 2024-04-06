Poco a Poco in Streator to host sampler fundraiser featuring mini concerts, visual arts display, desserts

Poco a Poco hosts its second annual sampler fundraiser from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Park Presbyterian Church, 201 N. Vermillion St., Streator. (Illustration provided by Kate Tombaugh)

The event showcases mini concerts, a visual arts display and sampler desserts. Seats are limited to ensure an intimate meet-the-artists experience. Tickets are $100 each. Thanks to the donated time, travel and talents of all participating artists, 100% of the money raised directly supports Poco a Poco. Artists and musicians performing April 13 are Nadler “Nate” Petit-Dieu, Jeannie and Al Brown, Alan Johnson and festival founder Kate Tombaugh.

To purchase a sampler ticket, patrons can visit Poco a Poco’s website. To pay by check, or reserve seats over the phone, you can reach out directly to Poco a Poco via its email at info@pocoapoco.org.

Poco a Poco will host its eighth annual Summer Music Fest from June 8-15 in Streator. In addition to high school Young Artist and junior high-level training programs, the nonprofit offers multiple concerts and events throughout festival week. Summer Music Fest events are always free and open to the public, thanks to donors and grants. All events take place within a mile of the Streator City Park and are family-friendly.

For more information about the sample event or summer festival, go to https://www.pocoapoco.org/.