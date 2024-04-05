The Local Scene: Sycamore Expo, job fair, NIU student film fest, Taste of Spring and more in DeKalb County

1. Take in a performance of NIU Opera Theatre: Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Boutell Memorial Concert Hall on the Northern Illinois University campus, 550 Lucinda Ave. in DeKalb

For more information, visit calendar.niu.edu/event/niu_opera_theatre.

2. Curtain call starts Friday for “Booked and Blessed … OR BUST!”: Formerly “Something, Somewhere, Somehow,” this funny exploration of showbiz in the 21st century runs through April 13 at various times and is presented by the Northern Illinois University School of Theatre and Dance at the Stevens Building’s Black Box Theater, 200 University Circle, DeKalb. Set in the New York theater scene, it takes an absurdist lens to the experiences of actors, agents and casting directors.

For information, visit niumusic.universitytickets.com.

3. Find your next job at the annual Sycamore Community Expo and Job Fair: The expo, set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 9, at the Sycamore Community Center, 480 Airport Road, Sycamore, is hosted by the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce and the Sycamore Park District and features more than 50 local businesses that are hiring. Participants also can learn about various community organizations at booths set up during the expo.

For information, visit www.sycamorechamber.com/chamber-events.

4. Grab a seat for the Reality Bytes Film Festival: Showtimes are 6 to 8 p.m. April 9 and 7 to 10 p.m. April 10 at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St. in DeKalb. Admission is free to check out almost two dozen student-made films at NIU. The films selected for screening were chosen based on creative storytelling and strong technical composition. The films are divided into three categories: Narrative Short, Documentary Short and High School Short. One film from each category will be presented with a “Best in Show” award, as decided by a panel of judges. The winners will be announced on the final night of the festival and will receive a cash prize.

For information, visit www.realitybytes.niu.edu.

5. Enjoy the Taste of Spring: An evening of wine and local shopping is set from 4 to 8 p.m. on April 10 in downtown Sycamore. The event is organized by the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce. Participants will start at Blumen Gardens, 403 Edward St., Sycamore, where they receive their custom wine glass, tasting lanyard and list of participating downtown businesses. Tickets are on sale at discoversycamore.com/events/taste-of-spring.

For information, visit sycamorechamber.com/chamber-events/sycamore-taste-of-spring.

• Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Daily Chronicle’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this featur