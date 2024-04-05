St. Charles Spring Shop Crawl offers specials, promotions

Shoppers score some great deals and specials at the St. Charles Spring Shop Crawl on Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 14.

Sixteen local businesses are participating in the event.

The participating shops are: Boutique Baby, Campbell Creations, Circa Vintage Gallery, Curious Fox Gift Shop, Dick Pond Athletics, Double Take Consignment, Ghoulish Mortals, House of Charlemagne, Industrial Treasures, Jeans & A Cute Top Shop, Magnolia Soap & Bath Co., MION Artisan Soap, Mr. Marco’s Jewelers, The Pep Line, SG Too and trend + relic.

At the end of the St. Charles Spring Shop Crawl, one shopper will be chosen to receive a grand prize giveaway filled with products from many of the participating businesses valued at over $900, according to a news release from the St. Charles Business Alliance.

To be eligible to enter, shoppers must scan the QR code that each shop will provide following a purchase. Once scanned, they will need to fill out a brief form shown online after scanning the QR code and submit a picture of their receipt with a visible date. The more shops you make purchases at, the more chances you have to win.

“The St. Charles Spring Shop Crawl showcases the amazing retail that we have in town, and celebrates them,” Jenna Sawicki, executive director of the St. Charles Business Alliance, said in the release. “We hope everyone has the opportunity to enjoy the weekend, discovering the amazing shops that we are lucky to have in St. Charles.”

To find more information on the St. Charles Spring Shop Crawl, including the specials or promotions businesses are having, visit www.stcalliance.org/stcshopcrawl.