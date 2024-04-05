Long time coming: Lincoln-Way West assistant coach Larry Lokanc inducted into IHSFCA Hall of Fame

The term, “always a bridesmaid, never a bride” is often used in sports. Sometimes it’s used for a team that frequently makes the state semifinals without ever winning it. Perhaps it’s for a racer who always finishes on the podium, but never in first. Or maybe it’s used to describe someone who has been an assistant coach their entire career, but never the head coach.

In one lens, Larry Lokanc might fit into that “always a bridesmaid” category. Last month, however, he finally walked down the aisle to a place most head coaches only dream of reaching: The Hall of Fame.

Lokanc, a current assistant football coach for Lincoln-Way West, was inducted into the IHSFCA Hall of Fame on March 23. He was inducted after completing his 50th year as an assistant with three different programs.

50 years as a defensive coordinator and assistant coach, Lokanc wasn’t expecting to get the call that he was going into the Hall of Fame. He was honored and humbled to receive it, but he would’ve been A-OK regardless.

“I was obviously surprised (when I found out),” Lokanc said. “Most coaches would tell you that you didn’t get into the business to get into the Hall. It just comes as a sideline.”

Larry Lokanc (right) is inducted into the IHSFCA Hall of Fame on March 23, 2024 (Provided Photo)

Lokanc attended Marist High School before playing college football at Illinois State before joining the coaching staff at Carl Sandburg High School. He spent the next 19 years as the defensive coordinator there before accepting a position with Providence Catholic where his sons Luke and Lance played. He was there the next 10 years

After Dave Ernst became the head coach at Lincoln-Way West, he offered Luke the position of defensive coordinator. He gave Larry a call to see if he’d be interested in a position as well. Larry accepted, and he’s been there ever since with Luke serving as the head coach since 2020. He’s had tremendous success at all three stops, including seven state championships at Providence.

None of that is what he remembers the most about his five decades of service.

“The families that I’ve worked with at all three schools were exceptional,” Lokanc says. “Great kids, families. I was honored to work with some really great coaches, a few of who are already in the Hall of Fame.”

Of course, you don’t spend 50 years in the business without seeing some special talent come through. He coached former Notre Dame star and NFL defensive lineman Jeff Alm at Sandburg along with College Football Hall of Famer Pat Fitzgerald. Eight year NFL veteran Eric Steinbach roamed the field at Providence during Larry’s time and current NFL linebacker B.J. Bello learned from him at Lincoln-Way West.

Ask Larry about the people who stand out most to him during his tenure, though, and he doesn’t talk about the accolades they’ve earned in football. He doesn’t talk about the teams they’ve played for or any of that. To him, it’s about what they’ve done as human beings that matters the most.

Larry Lokanc (right) talks to the players at Lincoln-Way West during a game. (Provided Photo)

“The Colar family at Sandburg had five boys that are all successful now,” Larry said. “One is a professor, one is a CEO of a law firm, another works for State Farm, one is a chef and the other is a mason contractor. That family stands way out. Kids who have been doctors, policemen, firemen, the main thing isn’t about what they did when they played football but how they took football with them when they left.”

Larry’s made a ton of connections in his career. Former Providence head coach Matt Senffner, Lincoln-Way East head coach Rob Zvonar and former Lincoln-Way Central head coach Hud Venerable all played a part in getting Larry inducted along with Luke and Lance, who has been at Lincoln-Way East for over 20 years. He’s extremely proud to have made such connections and to see his sons coach the game “the right way” like his father Al Lokanc did before them.

Larry says he’s excited about the young coaches in the area, especially at Lincoln-Way West. He’s grateful for his wife Connie, whom he calls “the true coach of the family.” He’ll continue to remain grateful for as long as he continues to coach.

How long will that be, you ask?

“Every year I say one more year,” he said with a laugh. “I still enjoy doing it otherwise I wouldn’t be doing it so chances are it’ll be one more year.”