The Local Scene: Sunday Funday Drag Brunch and Coffee Barre in Kendall County this weekend

Here are five things to do this weekend:

1. Toddler Time: Sandwich Public Library District will conduct Toddler Time from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, April 5. The event happens on the first and third Friday of the month, and will include a variety of dances, songs, stories and other activities. To sign up, text @spldbaby to 81010. The library is located at 925 S. Main St. More information on Toddler Time can be found at sandwichpld.org/events/kids-programs/toddler-time-04-05-2024.

2. Kendall County Career & Resource Fair: There will be a Kendall County Career & Resource Fair from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, April 5, for any individuals interested in learning about jobs, resources and career opportunities throughout Kendall County. The event will be held at Fox Valley Family YMCA in Plano located at 3875 Eldamain Road. The fair is hosted by Fox Valley Family YMCA, the Illinois Department of Employment Security, Kendall County, Waubonsee Community College and workNet Batavia. Attendees are encouraged to bring their resumes. To learn more about the event, go to ilnp.uscourts.gov/pdfs/4-5-2024KendallCountyCareerResourceFair.pdf.

3. An Evening With Cory Chisel: In honor of its eight-year anniversary, The Law Office Pub & Music Hall in Yorkville will present a performance by Wisconsin-based singer-songwriter Cory Chisel at 9 p.m. Friday, April 5. Doors open at 7 p.m. Chisel performed at The Law Office eight years ago at its grand opening. The event will be produced by Rogue Barrister Productions. Tickets cost $20, and the event is for ages 21 and older. The Law Office is located at 226 S. Bridge St. For more information on the show or to purchase tickets, go to prekindle.com/event/63849-cory-chisel-yorkville.

4. Coffee Barre at Oak + Bean: The Oswegoland Park District will offer a 45-minute barre class with a complimentary coffee from 7 to 8 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at Oak + Bean in Oswego. Fitness instructor Mindy Ehrenfeld will teach the class, which will combine aspects of ballet-inspired moves, dance, pilates, strength training and yoga. The class will end with attendees receiving a 16-ounce specialty or drip coffee from Oak + Bean. The class is recommended for ages 13 and older. Registration is required. For Oswego residents, the class costs $18, for nonresidents, it costs $23. Attendees are expected to bring a mat to the class. More information on the event and registration can be found at oswegolandparkdistrict.org/event/coffee-barre-oak-bean-2.

5. Spring Fling Sunday Funday Drag Brunch: Pinz Entertainment Center in Yorkville will hold a Diva Drag Brunch beginning at noon Sunday, April 7. Drag queen Angel LeBare will host the brunch, with performances by Fox E. Kim and Akasha Voyer. The event is for ages 21 and older, and registration is required. General admission tickets cost $30, which includes first-come, high-top perimeter seating. For the limited, low-top seating directly in front of the stage, tickets cost $40. Low-top seating also is on a first-come basis. Groups – advised to arrive early for seating – receive unlimited mimosas with options of cranberry, orange or pineapple juice, along with a variety of fruit purees. A brunch buffet will be available for $10, and can be purchased the day of the event. Pinz is located at 1209 Route 47. For information on the show and to register, go to pinzyorkville.com/calendar.

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to Shaw Local’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/kendall-county-now/local-events.