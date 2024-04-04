The Local Scene: Kane County Flea Market and Fairy Garden Festival in Kane County this weekend

Here are five things to do this weekend:

1. Sarah Colonna appearance: The Comedy Vault in Batavia will showcase standup comedy performances by comedian, actor and bestselling author Sarah Colonna from April 4-6. Colonna has starred in Netflix’s “Insatiable,” as well as appeared in later seasons of “Shameless,” among other shows. Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 4, and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 5 and 6. The Comedy Vault is located at 18 E. Wilson St. Doors open 30 minutes to an hour before the performance begins. Attendees must check in at least 15 minutes before the show, which is for ages 21 and older. Tickets cost $25 and there’s a two-drink minimum. More information on Colonna’s history and the event can be found at comedyvaultbatavia.com/events/83951.

2. Karaoke Night at Playhouse 38: The Geneva Park District will host a karaoke night from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 5, at its Playhouse 38. A collection of popular songs will be played and concessions will be available to buy. Playhouse 38 is located at 321 Stevens St., Suite P, at the rear of the building. Tickets cost $5 and can be bought at genevaparks.org/event/karaoke-night-at-playhouse-38-2. For questions, call the park district at 630-232-4542.

3. Supported storytime: The Geneva Public Library District will present a supported storytime for children with disabilities from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 6, in the library’s Discovery Spot. The storytime will provide sensory, visual and/or communication support to children. The library is located at 227 S. Seventh St. Parents who have concerns regarding accessibility and would like to request accommodations for their children can call the library at 630-232-0780. Registration for the event is required. More information and registration is at gpld.org/event/9993111.

4. Kane County Flea Market: For individuals looking for a shopping excursion, the Kane County Fairgrounds in St. Charles is home to a monthly two-day flea market. It will welcome visitors from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 6, and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 7. The flea market has been running for more than 55 years and more than 600 dealers typically attend. The fairgrounds are located at 525 S. Randall Road. Admission costs $6 for individuals age 12 and older; it’s free for children younger than 12 if accompanied by an adult. Fairground parking is complimentary. No animals are welcome except service animals. For more information, go to kanecountyfleamarket.com, email KaneCountyFleaMarket@gmail.com or call 630-377-2252.

5. 12th annual Fairy Garden Festival Weekend: Heinz Brothers Greenhouse Garden Center in St. Charles will conduct its 12th annual Fairy Garden Festival Weekend from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 6, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 7. The event is family-friendly and free to attend. Visitors will get to participate in a Fairy Scavenger Hunt focused on finding hidden Fairy Gardens, dress up as a fairy, vote on their favorite Fairy Garden and make their own Fairy Garden. Heinz staff will help attendees make their own Fairy Garden. Soil and instructions will be provided. All other materials must be brought or bought at Heinz. Guests also will have the chance to enter and win the Grand Prize Fairy Garden. Heinz is located at 2010 E. Main St. For more information, go to heinzbrothers.com/events/32855/12th-annual-fairy-garden-festival-weekend, email events@heinzbrothers.com or call 630-377-6288.

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to Shaw Local’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/kane-county-chronicle/local-events.