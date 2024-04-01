Think Floyd to bring ultimate Pink Floyd tribute to Crystal Lake

Think Floyd USA promises the ultimate Pink Floyd tribute at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at the Raue Center For The Arts in Crystal Lake. (Pamela Sage Photography )

Think Floyd USA will bring its popular Pink Floyd tribute to Raue Center For The Arts in Crystal Lake at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 6.

“When you experience the music of a band like Pink Floyd, you want to celebrate it. You want to be surprised, and you want to know that the music is great, and the lights are captivating. It’s more of an experience than just a concert,” Raue Center Executive Director Richard Kuranda said in a news release. “This Think Floyd concert will do that!”

According to the release, Think Floyd started in 2004, when the long-running cover band Igneous Biscuit decided to focus its set around the most popular material it presented: songs by Pink Floyd. Since 2004, Think Floyd USA has continued to celebrate the music of one of the greatest bands of all time.

Taking inspiration from both the studio recordings and live performances of Pink Floyd, Think Floyd USA is a high-energy show with a little something for everyone, from die-hard fans to those who just love music.

Think Floyd USA salutes the music of Pink Floyd with a full-production tribute performance that showcases an energetic and gifted cast alongside mesmerizing lights and video. Featuring nine passionate musicians and vocalists, Think Floyd USA includes several dedicated founding members who began the journey together in 2004.

The band will highlight major hits such as “Wish You Were Here,” as well as deep cuts like “Astronomy Domine,” and often performs albums in their entirety.

Tickets start at $35 ($24.50 for RaueNOW members) and may be bought online at rauecenter.org or via the box office at 815-356-9212 or 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.