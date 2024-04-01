Brassfire led by trumpeter Jens Lindemann to perform in Ottawa

The Ottawa Concert Association will present Brassfire at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, at Central Intermediate School, 711 E. McKinley Road, Ottawa. Brassfire is a virtuosic trio led by world-renowned trumpeter Jens Lindemann. (Photo provided by Jens Lindemann)

The Ottawa Concert Association will present Brassfire at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, at Central Intermediate School, 711 E. McKinley Road, Ottawa.

Brassfire is a virtuosic trio led by world-renowned trumpeter Jens Lindemann. The trumpeter is a former member of the famed Canadian Brass and has soloed with many of the world’s greatest orchestras. Brassfire features the trumpet with piano and bass, while honoring the music of trumpet greats: Louis Armstrong, Herb Alpert and Doc Severinsen. Classically trained at the renowned Juilliard School in New York and McGill University in Montreal, Lindemann’s career includes international performances in both classical and jazz music. Lindemann makes an instant connection with the audience and leads them along a delightful path of joy and wonder with his choice of music and dazzling playing.

For more information on tickets contact Beth at 815-228-6474.