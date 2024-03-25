St. Charles Library to explore the history of Willie Nelson

The St. Charles Public Library will present “The History of Willie Nelson” at 7 p.m. on April 8, 2024, in the Huntley Community Room of the library at 1 S. Sixth Ave. (Photo Provided by the St. Charles Public Liv)

The St. Charles Public Library will present “The History of Willie Nelson” on April 8.

Nelson released his 74th album in 2023 and turns 91 this year. Guests are invited to come and learn about the country legend’s history and legacy at 7 p.m. in the Huntley Community Room of the library at 1 S. Sixth Ave. in St. Charles.

Music historian and college professor Gary Wenstrup will use interview and performance clips to trace the arc of Nelson’s career from his humble beginnings in small-town Texas to his struggles in Nashville, his shift to outlaw country and his rise to legendary status.

The lecture will examine Nelson’s success and explore classic hits like “Crazy,” “Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain,” “On The Road Again,” and “Always On My Mind.”

Wenstrup has taught courses on the Beatles, Simon & Garfunkel and Motown Records at the College of DuPage and Oakton Community College, and has lectured at over 80 public libraries. He has been featured on radio broadcasts, in newspaper articles, and is a reoccurring guest on the popular “Something About The Beatles” podcast.

Registration for the program is recommended. Guests can register by calling 630-584-0076, ext. 1, or online here. For more information visit the library’s website at scpld.org.