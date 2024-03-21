The Local Scene: Easter egg hunts, tribute to John Williams, Vets pinning ceremony and more in DeKalb County

Seen in this Shaw Local file photo is the Sandwich Opera House, built in 1878 and most recently renovated in 1983. (Shaw Local file photo)

1. Take the kids out to an early Easter egg hunt at the DeKalb Park District’s Kids Egg Hunt and Breakfast with the Bunny starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb. Breakfast with the Bunny kicks off at 9:30 a.m. with a bunny meet-and-greet and buffet. Starting at 11 a.m., those ages 2 to 10 are invited to join park district staff and the Easter Bunny for a free egg hunt. Families will be divided into designated age groups.

For more information, visit dekalbparkdistrict.com.

2. For the adults, take part in DeKalb County Community Gardens’ sixth annual adult flashlight Easter egg hunt from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday at Jonamac Orchard, 19412 Shabbona Road in Malta. Egg hunters will have live music from Misspent Youth and libations from Jonamac Orchard’s Cider House as side quests, if they tire of searching across 12 acres for 5,000 prize-filled eggs. Tickets to the adult-only event are available online for $20.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit oneseedoneplant.com.

3. Enjoy “A Tribute to John Williams,” the Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s annual Spring Pops Concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Boutell Memorial Concert Hall in the Northern Illinois University Music Building, 550 Lucinda Ave., DeKalb. The orchestra, conducted by music director Linc Smelser, will perform Williams’ most famous scores. The music includes scores from “Star Wars,” “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” “Jurassic Park,” “Superman,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and the “Harry Potter” movies. The concert also will feature highlights from Williams’ collaborations with Steven Spielberg, such as “Angela’s Ashes” and “Schindler’s List.” Volunteers will accept donations for the KSO Instrument Donation Project before the concert in the concert hall’s lobby. The KID Project provides DeKalb County students who have financial barriers opportunities to learn to play quality musical instruments. Tickets cost $18 for adults, $15 for those ages 62 and older, and $7 for students with a valid school ID or children younger than 12. To buy tickets, visit kishorchestra.org/ticket-info.

For more information, visit kishorchestra.org/kid-project.

4. Help honor veterans and mark the 50th commemoration of the Vietnam War at a Veterans Pinning Ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, in the Terrace Room at the Hopkins Park Community Center, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb. The event is hosted by the Kishwaukee Special Recreation Association and will honor World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans and feature guest speaker Allen Lynch, U.S. Army First Sgt., author and Medal of Honor recipient.

For more information, visit www.kishsra.org.

5. Take in a Fox Valley Jazz Band Concert at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St., Sandwich. Tickets range from $25 to $30. The event will mark the band’s first time performing at Sandwich Opera House. The concert will feature traditional favorites, music of The Beatles and more.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.sandwichoperahouse.org.

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Daily Chronicle’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature.