Raue Center’s first Battle of the Bands winner returns to Crystal Lake

JJ Smith, the winner of Raue Center for the Arts’ inaugural 2023 Battle of the Bands, is returning to Crystal Lake to perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 30. (Pamela Sage Photography)

JJ Smith, the winner of Raue Center for the Arts’ inaugural 2023 Battle of the Bands, is returning to Crystal Lake to perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 30.

According to a news release, the event will feature Smith’s dynamic and unapologetic sound, ranging from soft, finger-style melodies to powerful rock songs reminiscent of Led Zeppelin and Jeff Buckley.

Smith’s songs offer a modern spin on the rock and folk movements of the 60s and 70s. His vocal stylings are similar to Robert Plant and Buckley, while his intricate guitar work evokes that of Nick Drake and Jimmy Page.

Jake Racina, whose jazz-infused, story-driven songs evoke a unique and forlorn sense of timelessness, will open the show for Smith.

Raue Center for the Arts is located at 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. General admission tickets are available for $20, with a discounted rate of $14 for Raue Center members.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit rauecenter.org or contact Raue Center’s box office at 815-356-9212.