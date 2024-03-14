The Local Scene: Maple Fest and Easter Bunny breakfast in Kane County this weekend

Here are five things to do this weekend:

1. “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” comedy: Playhouse 38 in Geneva will present the show from March 15-17 at 321 Stevens St., Suite P, at the rear of the building. The troupe promises to perform all 37 of Shakespeare’s plays in 97 minutes, in what will be an irreverent, fast-paced romp, recommended for ages 13 to adult. Showtimes are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 15 and 16, and 3 p.m. Sunday, March 17. The production is directed by Christopher Corrigan, and stars Nicole Borowski, Cynthia Martz and Nickolena Sellen. Tickets cost $15 in advance and $20 at the event. To purchase tickets in advance, visit GenevaParks.org/Playhouse.

2. Mushroom Monitor Training: The Kane County Forest Preserve District will offer a Mushroom Monitor Training event as part of its community science series on March 16. Those fascinated by nature and interested in fungi can become a mushroom monitor in a Kane County forest preserve of their choice. The training runs from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Creek Bend Nature Center in LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve, 37W700 Dean St., St. Charles. No experience is needed, just a desire to learn, observe and collect/report data. During the educational event, guests will learn the basics of mushroom anatomy, ecology and identification, as well as procedures for conducting a monitoring visit. Monitoring sites will be assigned to volunteers ages 18 and older at the end of the training session. The event is free and open to the public. To register, visit www.kaneforest.com/register, call 630-444-3190 or email programs@kaneforest.com.

3. Maple Fest: On tap at Red Oak Nature Center in Batavia will be its annual Maple Fest on Saturday and Sunday, March 16 and 17, where maple sap will be turned into maple syrup. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the nature center at 2565 S. River St. After a short indoor presentation, participants will head out to the trails to learn some of the history behind how maple syrup was made through the years, followed by a tasting experience. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Guests ages 3 and older must have a ticket for entry to the presentation. Tickets cost $5, and can be purchased at bit.ly/3HDdwF6.

4. Elementary Soup Fundraiser: Candy’s Creamery in Geneva will host a soup fundraiser for Mill Creek Elementary School from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 14. Participants should preorder their soups, and pay when they pick them up at 39W250 Herrington Blvd. Cream of Chicken & Wild Rice, Broccoli & Cheese or Beef Chili can be purchased; 8-ounce soups will cost $4.50, 12-ounce soups, $5.50, and 16-ounce soups, $6.50. Candy’s ice cream also can be preordered: message Candy’s Creamery through Facebook or Instagram, or email candy@candyscreamery.com.

5. Breakfast with the Easter Bunny: Onesti Entertainment will hold its annual Breakfast with the Easter Bunny in St. Charles on March 16 at the Arcada Theatre and Rock ’N Ravioli. The event will hop into view from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 105 E. Main St. The family-friendly outing will feature food, photos and holiday memories in the making. A breakfast buffet will be served at 10:30 a.m. at Rock ’N Ravioli before guests head to the Arcada Theatre to meet and take photos with the Easter Bunny. Every child will receive a special treat. The event costs $39.75 per person age 12 and older and $29.75 per child younger than 12. Tickets can be purchased at arcadalive.com/event/breakfast-with-the-easter-bunny.

