The Local Scene: ‘Cinderella,’ Genoa Hometown Expo, Adult Disco Night and more in DeKalb County

1. Watch a performance of “Cinderella”: presented by the Beth Fowler Dance Company and Beth Fowler School of Dance at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St. in DeKalb. Shows starts at 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $21 for adults and $15 for children ages 4 to 12. The production is free for ages 3 and younger. Children’s tickets include an invitation to meet the cast after the show. “Cinderella” tells the story of a young maid mistreated by her stepmother and stepsisters following her father’s death. After her stepfamily denies her the chance to attend a royal ball meant to find the prince a bride, Cinderella’s Fairy Godmother intervenes. She uses magic to provide Cinderella an ensemble and entourage to help her win the prince’s eye and heart. When the clock strikes midnight, the spell will break.

To buy tickets, visit EgyptianTheatre.org, call 815-758-1225, or visit the theater an hour before the performances.

2. Check out the Genoa Hometown Expo and Family Fair: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Genoa-Kingston High School, 980 Park Ave. in Genoa hosted by the Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce. The free event will feature more than 50 vendors from small businesses to organizations, and restaurants, that will share have giveaways and opportunities to learn more about them. Event highlights also include raffle prizes, face painting and family-friendly games.

For more information, visit www.genoaareachamber.com.

3. Cheer on your area students at the annual DeKalb County Spelling Bee: 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Sycamore High School’s auditorium, 427 Spartan Trail. The event is hosted by the DeKalb County Regional Office of Education features qualifying students from area schools who will compete to find the best speller. The winner of the regional Spelling Bee goes on to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

For more information, visit facebook.com/events.

4. Get your groove on at Adult Disco Night: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Dimensions Dance Academy, 134 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb. The event is part of the Academy’s Adult Social Series. Participants are encouraged to get in on the fun and dress up to enjoy their favorite hits from the 1970s. Tickets are $15 presale and $20 at the door.

For more information, visit dimensionsdanceacademy.com.

5. Learn more about the history and role of railroads in World War II at the latest Soup-er Sunday program: noon Sunday at the J.F. Glidden Homestead, 921 W. Lincoln Highway in DeKalb. Area historian and railroad enthusiast Bill Cummings will present. Soup and Homestead tours are included in the $5 admission. Events are free for children under 14 and Homestead members.

For more information, visit gliddenhomestead.org/events.

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Daily Chronicle’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature.