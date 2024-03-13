The Local Scene: St. Patrick’s parade, pancakes in the Sauk Valley this weekend

1. The annual St. Patrick’s parade in Dixon, organized by the Rock River Valley Shamrock Club, will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2024. All families, firetrucks and anyone who wants to march in the parade can line up at 1 p.m. at Dixon High School. The parade begins at 3 p.m. The parade will end with a corned beef and cabbage meal and party at the KayCee Club, 506 W. Third St., Dixon, where Irish band Three Pints Gone will play from 5-9 p.m.

2. Christ Lutheran School will host its spring pancake breakfast to benefit the school on Saturday, March 16, at Christ Lutheran School, 2000 18th Ave., Sterling. The breakfast will begin at 7 a.m. and will continue through 11 a.m. A breakfast including pancakes, scrambled eggs, farm-fresh pork sausage, applesauce and juice or coffee will be served. A free-will donation will be accepted for admission. The suggested donation is $8. A book fair will take place during the pancake breakfast. Books will be available onsite for sale at Christ Lutheran School. For information on the spring pancake breakfast, call Christ Lutheran School at 815-625-3800. For information on the school, go to www.christlutheranschool.com.

3. The Fulton Historical Society will host its March 17 program at 2 p.m. at the Fulton (Martin House) Museum, 707 10th Ave. in Fulton. Local historians refer to John Baker, founder and first white settler in Fulton in 1835, as the first to make his home here. Aware that there were Indians who also resided in Whiteside County, speaker Wolf Koch will deliver information about the Indian tribes who hunted, fished and not only made their homes there, but whose burial sites have provided insight into how they lived over 2,000 years ago. Koch and his wife, Linnea, have been studying accounts of the Hopewell archeological research and they have traveled to many mound-building sites in Ohio and Illinois. The Albany Mounds State Historic Site is home to the most significant Hopewell era with over 90 known mounds and several village sites. Koch’s presentation will trace the development of a thriving, ancient civilization that existed in northwestern Illinois thousands of years ago. The public is invited. Refreshments will be served. The north entrance is accessible. For more information, call Barbara Mask at 815-321-0318.

4. Woodlawn Arts Academy’s 15th annual Student-Teacher Art Exhibit features more than 120 pieces of artwork by regional kindergarten through 12th-grade students and their teachers. The artwork will be on display in the halls and lounge at Woodlawn through April 26, and the exhibit is free to view during regular business hours from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays. Select pieces from the exhibit will be displayed as banners along the First Avenue Bridge between Sterling and Rock Falls, thanks to a partnership with the city of Sterling.

5. The Dixon American Legion will serve ham and bean soup, broccoli cheese soup or chili with cornbread, salad and dessert for $6 on Friday, March 15. Serving will be from 5-7 p.m. Call 815-284-2003 to reserve your meal, which is available for dine in at the Post, 1120 W. First St., or for carryout.

