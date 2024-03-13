‘Blues Brothers’ musicians to perform with Dixon Municipal Band

"Blue" Lou Marini (above) will perform with Tom "Bones" Malone and the Dixon Municipal Band at its spring concert on March 23 at The Dixon: Historic Theatre. (© R. Andrew Lepley-All Rights Reserved)

Two noted national musicians will perform with the Dixon Municipal Band during the annual spring concert at 7 p.m. March 23 at The Dixon: Historic Theatre.

According to a news release, Tom “Bones” Malone and “Blue” Lou Marini both played and acted in the movies “The Blues Brothers” and “Blues Brothers 2000.”

Malone, a trombonist, multi-instrumentalist, arranger and producer is best known for his work with “The Blues Brothers,” “Late Show with David Letterman” and “Saturday Night Live.” He has an extensive resume that includes work as a musician, arranger and musical director of hundreds of TV shows, live performances and on recordings, according to the release.

Tom "Bones" Malone will perform with the Dixon Municipal Band during the annual spring concert at 7 p.m. March 23 at The Dixon: Historic Theatre. (Photo provided by Tom "Bones" Malone)

Often referred to as an “unsung jazz hero,” platinum recording artist Marini Jr. is an adept multi-instrumentalist, arranger, composer, educator and producer credited with inspiring multiple genres of music.

Popular since the early 1970s, Marini continues to be one of the most sought-after sidemen and session musicians on the New York scene. He has played with several distinguished bands: Woody Herman Orchestra, Doc Severinson, Blood, Sweat and Tears, Dr. John, Frank Zappa, Saturday Night Live (SNL) Band, The Blues Brothers and many more. He has recorded with Aretha Franklin, Tony Bennett, The Rolling Stones, Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross, Aerosmith, Maureen McGovern, Billy Joel and B.B. King.

The concert is free, but donations will be accepted. For more information, visit dixonmunicipalband.com or find the band on Facebook.