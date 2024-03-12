March 12, 2024
The SceneDiningMusicComedyFestivalsExplorationEventsTheatreCalendar
The Scene

Relive the boy band era at Woodstock Opera House show March 16

By Shaw Local News Network
Experience a blast from the past as Boy Band Review takes the stage at the Woodstock Opera House at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16. Boy Band Review will perform the biggest hits from *NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, New Kids on the Block, One Direction, Jonas Brothers, O-Town, LFO, Boys II Men, Bel Biv DeVoe and more.

Experience a blast from the past as Boy Band Review takes the stage at the Woodstock Opera House at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16. The group will perform the biggest hits from *NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, New Kids on the Block, One Direction, Jonas Brothers, O-Town, LFO, Boys II Men, Bel Biv DeVoe and more. (Photo provided by Woodstock Opera House )

Experience a blast from the past as Boy Band Review takes the stage at the Woodstock Opera House at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16.

Boy Band Review will perform the biggest hits from *NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, New Kids on the Block, One Direction, Jonas Brothers, O-Town, LFO, Boys II Men, Bel Biv DeVoe and more.

The highly anticipated show will transport audiences back in time with the artists’ infectious harmonies, electrifying dance moves and undeniable energy, according to a news release.

Bringing together the best of the boy band era, Boy Band Review has captured the hearts of fans across the nation with their shows. From frosted tips to hunky front men professing undying love, Boy Band Review delivers an authentic throwback experience that will have audience members reminiscing about the glory days of pop music.

Tickets are priced at $50 for front-row seating, $35 for A seats and $25 for B seats, and can be purchased online at www.woodstockoperahouse.com or by calling the box office during business hours at 815-338-5300.

The SceneMusicConcertWoodstock
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois