Beth Fowler Dance Company performances of ‘Cinderella’ begin Friday in DeKalb

The Beth Fowler Dance Company performs a scene from "Cinderella." The production will open March 15 at the Egyptian Theatre in DeKalb. (Photo provided by the Beth Fowler Dance Company )

DeKALB – The Beth Fowler Dance Company and Beth Fowler School of Dance is set to open its spring production, the ballet “Cinderella,” on Friday in DeKalb.

Performances will be at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with additional shows offered at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St. in DeKalb.

“Cinderella” tells the story of a young maid mistreated by her stepmother and stepsisters following her father’s death. After her stepfamily denies her the chance to attend a royal ball meant to find the prince a bride, Cinderella’s Fairy Godmother intervenes. She uses magic to provide Cinderella an ensemble and entourage to help her win the prince’s eye and heart. When the clock strikes midnight, the spell will break.

The cast features Lorraine Robinson as Cinderella, Noelle Sharp as the Fairy Godmother, Ben Fowler as Prince Charming, Addie Funke and Elliana Oleksyn as Cinderella’s stepsisters and Sonali Jain as Cinderella’s stepmother. The rest of the cast includes Iris Windsor as the Autumn Fairy, Reegan DeBarba as the Winter Fairy, Alexis Green as the Spring Fairy, Mia Biesiadecki as the Summer Fairy, Violet Baird and Maddie Lemp as the Midnight Fairy, Madelyn Gieseke and Addie Gatza as the Gift Bearer Fairy, and Lizzi McCollough and Kelsey McGraw as the Court Jester.

Tickets cost $21 for adults and $15 for children ages 4 to 12. The production is free for ages 3 and younger. Children’s tickets include an invitation to meet the cast after the show.

To buy tickets, visit EgyptianTheatre.org, call 815-758-1225, or visit the theater an hour before the performances.