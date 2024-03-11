Cantigny to host Easter egg hunt and brunch buffet

Maeve Hunt, 1, shows off an Easter egg during Cantigny’s annual Easter Egg Hunt at Cantigny Park in Wheaton on Sunday, April 2, 2023. The 2024 egg hunt is Sunday, March 24. (Dominic Di Palermo for Shaw Local)

Cantigny in Wheaton is hosting an Easter egg hunt and brunch buffet for families on Sunday, March 24.

Easter Egg Hunt – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hundreds of plastic eggs are scattered in the park for this colorful rain or shine tradition. The format is “open house” with eggs replenished throughout the day. Participants can redeem five eggs for a prize (one per child). Egg hunters should bring a bag or basket. This is a free activity. Outdoor concessions will be available, including hearty hot sandwiches and a Bloody Mary and Mimosa bar for adults.

Brunch Buffet at Le Jardin – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Feast on brunch favorites as well as lunch entrees. See menu items and pricing online at Cantigny.org. No RSVP needed.

Photos with Mr. and Mrs. Bunny – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Get pictures with the Easter Bunny (and his spouse) in the Visitors Center backyard. Guests will need their own camera.

Children’s Craft – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kids can decorate a ceramic “puppy bank” in the Medill Room, inside the Visitors Center ($5 fee applies, while supplies last).

“Hop” – 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m.

Watch the 2011 movie about a young rabbit who wants to be a drummer instead of succeeding his father as the Easter Bunny.

Details about the egg hunt, brunch and other activities are posted online at Cantigny.org. Parking is $5 per car.

Cantigny is the 500-acre estate of Colonel Robert R. McCormick (1880-1955), long-time editor and publisher of the Chicago Tribune, and founder of the Chicago-based Robert R. McCormick Foundation. It is home to gardens, walking trails, a museum dedicated to the 1st Infantry Division of the U.S. Army, a highly ranked 27-hole public golf course and a golf academy for all ages.