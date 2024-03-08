Live Irish music, parties for St. Patrick’s Day fun

St. Patrick’s Day isn’t just about green rivers and shamrock hats. It’s a vibrant celebration of Irish culture, and what better way to immerse yourself in the spirit than with live music?

From the raucous energy of traditional pub bands to the soulful tones of Celtic ballads, these live performances are a perfect way to get your Irish on and celebrate the holiday. Get ready to discover the best live Irish music experiences in the area to paint your St. Patrick’s Day green.

St. Paddy’s Party at The Warehouse on Park

Courtney Stone with special guest Chris Gasparotto will perform from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, March 17 at The Warehouse on Park, 662 Park Ave., Genoa. Local brewery Sew Hop’d will have beer samples from 3-5 p.m. Several signature cocktails as well as some amazing cuisine will also be available. For more information, visit thewarehouseonpark.com/events.

“A Shamrockin’ Good Time”

The Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet will host this annual fundraiser event on Thursday, March 14, which will feature both traditional and contemporary live Irish music, including headliners The Larkin & Moran Brothers from Chicago, as well as Irish dancers, bagpipers and more. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under, and are available online at rialtosquare.com or at the Rialto Box Office.

Sheez-It in Mt. Morris & Oregon

Join the all-female cover band for a rockin’ St. Patrick’s Day party at Mullarkey’s Bar and Grill in Mt. Morris. The band will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 17. Enjoy an afternoon of dancing and Irish cheer. Mullarkey’s is located at 12 W. Main St., Mt. Morris. Sheez-It will also perform at The Hunt Club, 101 Washington St., Oregon, from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 16. For more information, visit the band’s Facebook page.

Obscurity Brewing’s St. Patrick’s Day Party

Obscurity Brewing’s party begins at noon and goes until 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 16 in its Warehouse on North location at 217 W. North St., Elburn. The band Back Country Roads will perform from 7 to 10 p.m., while DJ Dre will keep the party rocking from 1 to 6 p.m. Guests can enjoy St. Patrick’s-themed green beer, drinks, shot specials and food. For more information, visit drinkobscurity.com.

Shamrocked Woodstock Streetfest

Benton Street Tap’s annual party returns on Saturday, March 16 with headliner Bella Cain from 7 to 10 p.m. Doors open at 11 a.m. Other performers include Terry Byrne, Interstate 90, WildFire and an after party with Esses & Danny Vintage from 10 to 11 p.m. Guests can enjoy the party in a heated tent on Benton Street near the train station. Tickets are $10 if purchased online and $15 at the door. For more information, visit the Facebook page.

St. Patrick’s Day celebration with The Celtniks

The Celtniks, along with Emi Tanabe, will perform at the Arcada Theatre in downtown St. Charles at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 9. Tanabe will play the fiddle with the energetic Irish band. For more information, visit arcadalive.com.

The Irish Mystics

The Venue in Aurora will host a St. Patrick’s Day celebration and benefit featuring The Irish Mystics on Saturday, March 16. The Irish Mystics formed during the pandemic to raise funds for The Venue when the music room offered livestreamed shows. Now back on the stage, the show will also offer raffle prizes and the audience can order beverages and snacks from the bar. The Venue is located at 21 S. Broadway, Aurora. For more information, visit themusicvenue.org.