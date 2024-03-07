The Local Scene: St. Patrick’s Day festivities and wine tasting in Kane County this weekend

1. St. Patrick’s Family Day: Ballydoyle Irish Pub in Aurora will host a day of Irish fun for the whole family March 9. The pub at 28 W. New York St. will open at 9:30 a.m. with activities, crafts, live music, food, dancing and more. Tickets will be required for entry. Tickets cost $5, and can be purchased at ballydoylepub.ticketleap.com/st-patricks-family-day---aurora. The day will start with performances from Irish dancers at 10 a.m., followed by live music from 12:30 to 4 p.m. and more performances throughout the day. For information, visit the event webpage at ballydoylepub.com/event-details/st-patricks-family-day-5 or call the venue at 630-844-0400.

2. Spring Wine Tasting: The Royal Wren in Geneva will present a spring wine tasting March 10. The event will be held open house-style at the shop at 11 S. Third St. Guests will taste wines that pair perfectly with spring; special surprises also are planned. The event is for ages 21 and older, and identification will be required for entry. Tickets cost $15 per person, and do not need to be purchased in advance. Tickets can be purchased in the store or by phone at 331-248-0344. For information, send email to Theroyalwren@gmail.com.

3. Family Trivia Night: St. Joseph Catholic School in Aurora will conduct a friends and family trivia night from 5 to 7:30 p.m. March 9. ImaBridge Africa and the Rev. Godwin Asuquo invite the community to a fun-filled night of trivia in the school at 722 High St. Participants will decorate their tables, test their knowledge with family-friendly trivia, sample Nigerian snacks and more. There will be 50/50 raffles, raffle baskets and prizes for the trivia winners. Competitors can come as a group or fly solo and be paired with a team. For information, call St. Joseph School at 630-844-3780 or email StJoe722@sbcglobal.net.

4. Trading Card Show: Card vendors from across the Midwest will exhibit their collectibles at the Premier Card Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 9 at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 Randall Road in St. Charles. Hourly drawings for door prizes start at 10 a.m. Guests can come to buy, sell or trade cards, or have them graded by a professional. All types of cards are welcome from athletes to Pokemon. Urban Food Truck will be on hand to serve authentic Mexican food. Admission is $2 per adult, and kids younger than 12 get in free with an adult. Parking is free. For information, contact premiercardshows@gmail.com.

5. Shamrockin’ Run/Walk: St. Charles will hold two races on the morning of March 9: the Shamrockin’ 8K and the 1 Mile Family Fun Walk. The 8K will begin at 10 a.m. and the 1 Mile at 10:10 a.m. After completing their run/walk, participants are invited to Pollyanna Brewing Co. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., where 8K participants will receive their post-race drink, glass, awards and giveaways. The 1-milers also are welcome at Pollyanna for live music and drinks. All participants must register and pick up their packet by the morning of the event. Registration costs $60 per person for the 8K and $10 per person for the fun walk, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit St. Charles Park District athletics. Registration is open at brewhopfunrun.com. Participants have the option to race or walk in person or virtually. All participants, friends and families are welcome at the after-party at Pollyanna Brewing Co., and are encouraged to stay for the St. Patrick’s Parade at 2 p.m.

