The Local Scene: Gaelic Storm, breakfast with the Easter bunny, ‘Sweeney Todd’ and more in DeKalb County

1. Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day early with Gaelic Storm and The High Kings: part of a lineup that kicks off at 8 p.m. Friday at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb. The two bands will team up for an evening of Celtic music. Coming next will be Evil Woman: The American ELO at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

2. Take in an interactive comedy spectacle with “Till Death Do Us Part: Late Nite Catechism 3″: 3 p.m. Sunday at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb. After teaching countless students about the saints, venial sins, limbo and more, Sister now offers up hilarious lessons on the sacraments of marriage and last rites, including her own wacky version of “The Newlywed Game.”

3. Enjoy Breakfast with the Easter bunny: 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Hy-Vee, 2700 DeKalb Ave. in Sycamore. Participants also will get to partake in coloring activities, a breakfast buffet and a special visit with the Easter bunny.

4. Prepare yourself to meet “Sweeney Todd – The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”: Friday through Sunday by the Marquee Youth Stage theater troupe at the Northern Illinois University Stevens Building’s O’Connell Theatre, 1425 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb. Curtain call is at 7:30 p.m. Friday, at 1 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and at 1 p.m. Sunday. The Stephen Sondheim-scored macabre classic tells the tale of an unjustly exiled barber seeking vengeance against those who’ve wronged him.

5. Check out some wrestling at the Illinois Elementary School Association’s state wrestling finals: Friday and Saturday at the Northern Illinois University Convocation Center, 1525 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb. Admission opens at 10 a.m. Friday and at 8 a.m. Saturday. The competition for Class A and Class AA kicks off at 11:30 a.m. Friday and at 9 a.m. Saturday. Adults get in for $15, seniors and students in kindergarten through eighth grade are $10, and preschool children are free.

