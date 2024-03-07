The Local Scene: Museum tour, yoga class on tap in Kendall County this weekend

The Little White School Museum will host “Chicago: True Stories of the 1920s” at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, in its Roger Matile Room in Oswego. (Photo provided by Little White School Museum)

Here are five things to do this weekend:

1. “Chicago: True Stories of the 1920s”: 11 a.m. March 9 at the Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St. in Oswego. Join award-winning speaker Marina Mathisen as she portrays a 1920s flapper named Flora, who will discuss how fashion, crime and Prohibition mixed with explosive creativity to shape the decade. Learn to separate the era’s facts from fiction, and how reality relates to the 2002 Oscar-winning film “Chicago.” Starting at noon March 10, a program will take place focusing on the museum and recent updates to it. During the last 174 years, the community landmark has gone through countless changes, from its use to its architecture. Join board members of the Oswegoland Heritage Association as they present a short history of the landmark building, and then take visitors on an indoor tour, including the upgrades to the museum gallery, the new accessibility ramp and entrance, the revamped main-entrance hallway and even a behind-the-scenes look at the museum’s archives and artifact storage areas where so much of Oswego’s history has been collected and preserved for future generations. To register for the events and for more information on the museum, a joint project of the Oswegoland Heritage Association and the Oswegoland Park District, visit littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org or call 630-554-2999.

2. Yoga with Jen: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. March 8 at Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St. in Plano. Put on your comfy clothes and join certified yoga instructor Jen Penn for a welcoming, no-pressure yoga practice that meets you where you are. Each week will be a full practice incorporating breath, movement and relaxation. Bring your own mat or use one of the library’s. All skill levels are welcome. Registration for each class is separate – register to come to one, a few, or all of them. Call 630-552-2009 to register.

3. Coffee Barre @ Oak + Bean: 7 to 8 a.m. March 9 at Oak + Bean, 100 W. Washington St. in downtown Oswego. Grab a friend and join in at Oak + Bean for a 45-minute energizing barre class followed by coffee. The class combines ballet-inspired moves with elements of pilates, dance, yoga and strength training. No ballet experience necessary. Each registration includes barre class and a 16-ounce specialty or drip coffee. Bring a mat with you to class. For ages 13 and older. To register, go to the Oswegoland Park District’s website, oswegolandparkdistrict.org.

4. Music of Amber Lea Berg: 7 p.m. March 8 at Roadhouse 71, 4571 Route 71 in Oswego. Berg pairs with Andrew Dylan in a duo called Pickin’ & Grinnin,’ featuring a flat-picking enthusiast and a powerhouse vocalist together playing your favorite covers and originals.

5. Shamrock Wine Glass Painting Party: 6:30 to 8 p.m. March 7 at Fox Valley Winery, 59 S. Main St. in downtown Oswego. The $30 cost includes a stemless or goblet-style glass, supplies and one glass of wine. Cancellations must be made with more than 24 hours’ notice for a refund. No-shows will not be refunded. Frost Art Studio will conduct the class. For tickets and more information, go to eventbrite.com.

