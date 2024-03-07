Engle Lane in Streator to open season with Sondheim Tribute Revue

To kick off their 67th season, Community Players of Streator, Inc. will present a Sondheim Tribute Revue on Sunday, April 21. (Tom Sistak)

This revue will feature the showstopping music of the late Steven Sondheim performed by some of the most beloved alumni of Engle Lane Theatre.

Director David Blasco volunteered to direct the tribute as a throwback to the days of the annual season kick off open house.

“It’s a great chance to pay tribute to our roots while celebrating some of the most renowned musical theatre show tunes,” Blasco said in a news release.

Performers include Brian Bentlin, Brian Blasco, Carolyn Blasco, Ellen Blasco Vogel, David Blasco, Debbie Cassady, Kyle Cassady, Elise Corrigan Scarbeary and Brian Mroczek.

In addition to the musical revue, audiences will be introduced to the directors and learn more about the shows in the 2024 season. After each show, refreshments will be served and tours of the theater will be provided for those interested in a peek behind the scenes.

Tickets for the Sondheim Tribute Revue will be $10 cash payable at the door. Season tickets for the 2024 season are also on sale starting at just $70 for all six shows, a $45 savings off of the price of buying individual show tickets. Those interested in season ticket packages may email the box office at boxoffice@englelane.org or call the box office at 815-672-3584 and leave a message. For information about Community Players of Streator, visit their Facebook page, Engle Lane Theatre or their website at englelane.org.