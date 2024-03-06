The Local Scene: Johnny Cash, Neil Diamond tribute, farm toy show this weekend in the Sauk Valley

Here is a list of five things to do in the Sauk Valley this weekend:

1. Hear the classic hits from both Johnny Cash and Neil Diamond performed live as Doug Allen Nash brings his A-List Big Band to The Dixon Historical Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9. According to the theater’s website, the first half of the show will be a multi-media theatrical tribute to the “Man in Black.” Nash and his band will perform some of Cash’s most iconic songs, including “Ring of Fire,” “Walk the Line,” “Get Rhythm,” “Sunday Morning” and more. A brief intermission will follow, and then audiences will be treated to Nash’s tribute to Neil Diamond, featuring the songs “Cracklin’ Rose,” “Sweet Caroline,” “Forever in Blue Jeans,” “Play Me” and other hits. The spectacular show will feature stunning lighting with a video wall that highlights the lives of Cash and Diamond. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit dixontheatre.com. The Dixon Theatre is located at 114 S. Galena Ave., Dixon.

2. Sterling Knights of Columbus Council No. 662 continues to host a series of fish fries through March 29. Meals are available from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 8, March 15, March 22 and March 29 at St. Mary’s Parish Center, Bales Hall, 600 Ave. B, Sterling. Carryouts are available for pickup at 5 p.m. by calling 1-779-251-3654. Cost is $14. Children’s portion meals are $11. The menu offers a whole deep-fried catfish dinner, deep-fried boneless perch fillet dinner or baked Alaskan whitefish fillet dinner. All dinners include coleslaw, French fries or baked potato and coffee. St. Mary’s Church youth group will be selling desserts.

3. The Dixon American Legion will be serving corned beef, cabbage, carrots, small red potatoes, salad, bread and dessert for $16 or tuna and noodles, roll, salad and dessert for $10 from 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 8. Dinners are available for dine in at the Post, 1120 W. First St., or for carryout. Call 815-284-2003 to reserve a meal.

4. Forreston FFA Alumni’s 36th annual Farm Toy and Craft Show will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Forreston Junior/Senior high school. There will be over 40 farm toy and craft exhibitors, a silent auction from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., farm displays, a raffle drawing and a lunch stand. General admission is $3 and children younger than 5 get in free. The school is located at 601 E. Main St., Forreston.

5. “Rocky Mountain High: A John Denver Tribute”, starring Ted Vigil, will be March 11, 12 and 13 at the White Pines Lodge Theatre, 6712 W. Pines Road, Mt. Morris. Vigil is a singer, songwriter and a tribute artist. He was born in Seattle and raised in the Olympia area. He has been performing from the age of 10 throughout school in concert, symphonic and jazz bands developing his talents as a drummer and singer. In 2006, Vigil went on to Laughlin, Nevada, to compete in the Talent Quest 2006 involving 28 states, New Zealand, Australia and Canada and took first place. He then went on to win KOMO TV 4′s NW Afternoon Celebrity Look Alike contest in Seattle. He now performs nationwide. Matinee shows will be offered each day, with seating beginning at 11:20 a.m. Price includes a buffet, coffee, tea, show and dessert; group rates are available. For more information, go to https://whitepinesinn.com/dinner-theater/.