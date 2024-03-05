Tickets available for Playhouse 38′s ‘The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)’

Tickets are now on sale for the adult theatrical performance of “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged),” running the weekend of March 15-17 at Playhouse 38, Geneva Park District’s community theatre. (Shaw Local News Network)

Tickets are now on sale for the adult theatrical performance of “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged),” running the weekend of March 15-17 at Playhouse 38, Geneva Park District’s community theatre.

According to a news release from the park district, this hilarious production covers all 37 plays in 97 minutes. A crew of wacky performers weave their wicked way through all of Shakespeare’s comedies, histories and tragedies in one wild ride that will leave you breathless and helpless with laughter. It’s an irreverent, fast-paced romp through the Bard’s plays that is not to be missed.

Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 day-of. This show is directed by Christopher Corrigan and stars Nicole Borowski, Cynthia Martz and Nickolena Sellen. Recommended for ages 13 to adult.

“It has been a blast working with this group of performers,” Corrigan said in the release. “Each brings something unique to the show! Watching them work and create together has been an honor. I can’t wait for them to share this show with the community. I don’t think I can even describe what to expect, this show is so off the walls wild and funny. I’m sure this parody script has Shakespeare rolling in his grave, but these actors have me rolling in the aisle laughing so I’m sure not complaining.”

Performances run the weekend of March 15-17 at 321 Stevens St. Suite P in Geneva. Showtimes are at 7 p.m. Friday, March 15 and Saturday, March 16, and 3 p.m. Sunday, March 17. Individuals are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance at GenevaParks.org/Playhouse or in person at Sunset Community Center or Stephen Persinger Recreation Center. The recommended audience for this production is ages 13+. Water, soft drinks, and adult beverages will be available for purchase.

Information about group sales discounts is available by calling the park district at 630-232-4542.