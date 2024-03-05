The Venue in Aurora celebrates women in music this March with local, national performers

Ivy Ford will bring her blues to The Venue stage on Friday, March 29, 2024. (Photo provided by Marissa Bright PR )

The Venue, a live music performance room in downtown Aurora, will celebrate women in music throughout March as part of Women’s History Month.

The Venue’s free Songwriter Series will celebrate Women’s History Month with host Demi Clara and special guests Josette Kacey and Christian JaLon on Thursday, March 14 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. The curated event features the songwriting and storytelling of local artists and provides the audience with an intimate evening of music, according to a news release.

Demi Clara, a singer-songwriter from Plainfield, sings about her experiences, including being in her twenties, first love, heartbreak, mental health, sexuality and more.

“I hope to give people cathartic experiences while sharing my pain and my heart through song writing,” Clara said. Clara will be joined on stage by JaLon and Kacey.

JaLon, of Chicago, got her start in music singing in her church. When she was 12 years old, she began posting covers on YouTube. At 16 years old, JaLon released her first single on SoundCloud. JaLon will release her sixth album in 2024.

Kacey is a renaissance person in more than one sense, as her lyrics often center around change and rebirth. A worshipper of love in all of its forms, Kacey seeks to loosen the bonds of self-hatred, and invites anyone with an open heart to join this healing journey.

Sarah Clanton and Claire Kelly will visit The Venue stage at 8 p.m. on Friday, March 22 as they road trip from Nashville. The indie singer songwriters are widely acclaimed for their creativity and stage presence. Clanton with her cello has become an audience favorite. Kelly has songs on ABC Network, HBO Max, Hallmark, Netflix and more. Tickets are general admission and cost $15.

Ivy Ford will bring her blues to The Venue stage on Friday, March 29. Ford has been a rising star in the Midwest with her infectious blues playing. Ford’s career kicked off after opening for Buddy Guy in 2015. In less than a decade, she has had several international performances including two tours in France and Belgium. Ford has three original, self-produced albums. Tickets cost $20-$25 in advance. $25-$30/door.

Doors open for all shows at 7 p.m.

The Venue, located at 21 S. Broadway in downtown Aurora, offers a wide selection of craft beer and other beverages at the bar which is open for all shows. Sunnyland, a cocktail collaboration with French 75 Gallery and Lounge, is available at The Venue bar for $10.

Free street parking is available along with free surface lot parking located across from City Hall, 44 E. Downer Place at the corner of Downer Place and Water Street. The Venue’s entrance is located along Water Street Mall, adjacent to City Hall and Mundy Park.

For tickets and additional show information, visit themusicvenue.org.