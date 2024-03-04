March 04, 2024
Genoa’s Warehouse on Park to host whiskey-tasting event

By Shaw Local News Network

The Rhythm Section performs live music at The Warehouse on Park venue in Genoa in this Shaw Local News Network file photo. (Megann Horstead)

Sip on award-winning whiskey and bourbon at The Warehouse on Park’s tasting event with DeKalb distillery Whiskey Acres on Saturday, March 9.

The event is from 4 to 8 p.m. at The Warehouse on Park, 662 Park Ave., Genoa.

Several whiskey- and bourbon-based cocktails also will be available at the venue’s new bar.

Local musicians Courtney Stone and Aaron Williams will perform from 5 to 7:30 p.m., and Rivers’ Mexican Cantina & Grill will offer their delicious fajita bar. Tickets are required, and only a limited number will be sold. All attendees must be at least age 21.

To purchase tickets, visit thewarehouseonpark.com/events.

