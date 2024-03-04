Genoa’s Warehouse on Park to host whiskey-tasting event

The Rhythm Section performs live music at The Warehouse on Park venue in Genoa in this Shaw Local News Network file photo. (Megann Horstead)

Sip on award-winning whiskey and bourbon at The Warehouse on Park’s tasting event with DeKalb distillery Whiskey Acres on Saturday, March 9.

The event is from 4 to 8 p.m. at The Warehouse on Park, 662 Park Ave., Genoa.

Several whiskey- and bourbon-based cocktails also will be available at the venue’s new bar.

Local musicians Courtney Stone and Aaron Williams will perform from 5 to 7:30 p.m., and Rivers’ Mexican Cantina & Grill will offer their delicious fajita bar. Tickets are required, and only a limited number will be sold. All attendees must be at least age 21.

To purchase tickets, visit thewarehouseonpark.com/events.