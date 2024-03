Stage 212 in La Salle will be hosting a special comedy event at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 10, when stand-up comedians Lee Hardin and Kari Jones take the stage for an afternoon of “clean” comedy. (Tom Collins)

The Clean Comedy Show will be presented one time only. Tickets cost $20 and can be bought online at stage212.org. Proceeds from the performance will benefit Stage 212′s auditorium renovation project.