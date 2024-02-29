The Local Scene: ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra, Ellwood House tours in DeKalb County

The Ellwood House Racial Diversity Internship Fund has been established through the DeKalb County Community Foundation to fund an annual internship opportunity at the Ellwood House Museum for a person of color. (Photo provided)

1. Check out the Stage Coach Players’ production of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” which runs Thursday through Sunday at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb. Curtain call for the beloved Disney classic is at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 29 to March 2 and at 2 p.m. March 2 and 3.

For information, visit stagecoachplayers.com or egyptiantheatre.org.

2. Take in a performance from the Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Boutell Memorial Concert Hall in Northern Illinois University’s Music Building, 550 Lucinda Ave., DeKalb. The concert features the winner of the 2024 Arthur D. Montzka Young Artists Concerto Competition, Neal Kotamarty Eisfeldt, who will perform Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 35. The concert also includes Overture No. 1 in E minor by Louise Farrenc and Antonin Dvorák’s Symphony No. 8 in G Major. Students are admitted for free.

For information, visit kishorchestra.org.

3. Country music duo Carolina Pine will perform at 7:30 p.m. March 9 at the Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St., Sandwich. The noted duo stars Woody James, who was raised in Millington, and Kennedy Scott.

For information, visit sandwichoperahouse.org.

4. Enjoy a little jazz at the upcoming concert featuring Northern Illinois University’s Jazz Ensemble and Jazz Orchestra at 7 p.m. Wednesday at NIU’s Boutell Memorial Concert Hall, 550 Lucinda Ave., DeKalb.

For information, visit niumusic.universitytickets.com.

5. Local history buffs should note that Ellwood House Museum tours resume Wednesday, according to the DeKalb Park District. The museum is at 420 Linden Place, DeKalb. It includes seven structures, notably the 1879 Ellwood Mansion and the 1900 Ellcourt House. The mansion originally was built for barbed wire entrepreneur Isaac Ellwood and was home to three generations of his family until 1965, when it was donated to the park district, according to the museum’s website.

For information, visit ellwoodhouse.org.

