The Local Scene: ‘Batman’ and pancakes in the Sauk Valley

The Dixon: Historic Theatre, shown above at a previous event, will show "Batman" on Friday night, March 1, 2024. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Here are five things to do in the Sauk Valley this weekend:

1. “Batman” starring MIchael Keaton will be shown at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 1, at The Dixon: Historic Theatre in downtown Dixon. The plot: Batman meets his most dangerous foe, the Joker, who is wreaking havoc throughout Gotham City and ultimately posing a threat of worldwide destruction. Ticket information is available at https://dixontheatre.com/events/.

2. The Dixon American Legion Auxiliary will have a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 2, at the post, 1120 W. First St. Cost is a free-will donation. Proceeds will support Auxiliary programs.

3. The Spring 2024 Arts, Crafts and Vendors Show. The show begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 2, and noon Sunday, March 3, at Northland Mall in Sterling. Come out to the mall to check out local artists, crafts and vendors.

4. Crafted Roots opens at its new location, with its new taproom, at 117 Third St., Sterling. The grand opening day hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 2.

5. Enjoy a Lenten fish fry on Friday, March 1, at St. Anne Catholic School in Dixon. Serving is from 4-7 p.m., with dine in or carryout available. The menu includes fried cod, baked cod, or cod tacos, baked potatoes. tater tots, coleslaw, baked beans and fried pickles. The children’s menu consists of cod or macaroni and cheese and two sides. Cost is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and $8 for children younger than 10. The school is located at 1112 N. Brinton Ave. Dixon.