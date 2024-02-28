Johnny Cash, Neil Diamond tribute band coming to The Dixon Historical Theatre

Doug Allen Nash and his A-List Big Band will perform at The Dixon Historical Theatre on Saturday, March 9. (Photo provided by The Dixon Historical Theatre )

Hear the classic hits from both Johnny Cash and Neil Diamond performed live as Doug Allen Nash brings his A-List Big Band to The Dixon Historical Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9.

According to the theater’s website, the first half of the show will be a multi-media theatrical tribute to the “Man in Black.” Nash and his band will perform some of Cash’s most iconic songs, including “Ring of Fire,” “Walk the Line,” “Get Rhythm,” “Sunday Morning” and more.

A brief intermission will follow, and then audiences will be treated to Nash’s tribute to Neil Diamond, featuring the songs “Cracklin’ Rose,” “Sweet Caroline,” “Forever in Blue Jeans,” “Play Me” and other hits.

The spectacular show will feature stunning lighting with a video wall that highlights the lives of Cash and Diamond.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit dixontheatre.com. The Dixon Theatre is located at 114 S. Galena Ave., Dixon.