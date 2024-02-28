Elvis tribute show coming to The Mar Theatre in Wilmington

Tribute artists Landon James and Jason Stone will perform at The Mar Theatre in Wilmington at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2024. (Image provided by Landon James. )

Spend St. Patrick’s Day weekend with the music of the King of Rock n’ Roll, Elvis Presley.

Tribute artists Landon James and Jason Stone will perform at The Mar Theatre in Wilmington at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 16.

Audiences will be treated to Presley’s early music from the 1950s, with hits like “Hound Dog” and “Love Me Tender,” as well as his later music from the 1970s like “Suspicious Minds” and “The Wonder of You.”

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Ticket prices are $15, which includes a meet and greet with the performers after the show. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

The Mar Theatre is located at 121 S. Main St., Wilmington.