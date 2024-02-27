Legendary performer Tony Orlando to appear in St. Charles, Des Plaines

Tony Orlando, of the legendary television show and recording group, “Tony Orlando & Dawn,” will perform at the historic Des Plaines Theatre at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 2 and at the Arcada Theatre at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 3. (Onesti Entertainment )

Tony Orlando, of the legendary television show and recording group “Tony Orlando & Dawn,” will perform at the Des Plaines Theatre at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 2 and at the Arcada Theatre at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 3.

This tour promises to be an unforgettable experience as Orlando brings his warmth, humor and infectious smile to the stage for the last time in the Chicago area, according to a news release from Onesti Entertainment.

The show will feature songs and stories from over 60 years in the business with rare, “behind the scenes” stories, video footage and his hits including “Tie A Yellow Ribbon ‘Round The Ole Oak Tree,” “Knock Three Times,” “Candida,” “My Sweet Gypsy Rose” and “He Don’t Love You (Like I Love You).”

“I have known Tony Orlando for so many years and I do not think there is anyone more genuine and more giving to an audience,” Ron Onesti, president & CEO of The Arcada and The Des Plaines theatres said in the release. “These shows are a must-see for those who want to re-live the magic of the music and the television show one last time.”

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit oshows.com.