Led Zeppelin tribute to headline Rialto Square Theatre

Led Zeppelin tribute band Get the Led Out will rock the Rialto Square Theatre stage March 2 in downtown Joliet.

According to a news release from the theater, from the bombastic and epic, to the folky and mystical, Get The Led Out have captured the essence of the recorded music of Led Zeppelin and brought it to the concert stage.

The Philadelphia-based band consists of six veteran musicians intent on delivering Led Zeppelin live. Utilizing the multi-instrumentalists, band members recreate the songs in all their depth and glory with the studio overdubs that Zeppelin themselves never performed.

Get the Led Out brings what the audience wants – a high energy Zeppelin concert with an honest, heart-thumping intensity, with a strong focus on the early years. They also touch on the deeper cuts that were seldom, if ever heard in concert, and include a special “acoustic set” with Led Zeppelin favorites such as “Tangerine” and “Hey Hey What Can I Do.”

“Led Zeppelin are sort of the classical composers of the rock era,” lead vocalist Paul Sinclair said in the release. “I believe 100 years from now they will be looked at as the Bach or Beethoven of our time. As cliché as it sounds, their music is timeless.”

