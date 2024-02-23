Prairie Arts Council in Princeton to host craftsman David Hinkston gallery in March

Prairie Arts Center in Princeton will welcome master wood craftsman, David Hinkston, to the Prairie Arts Center Gallery in March.

The intricate beauty and craftsmanship displayed in his creations is a must see, Prairie Arts organizers said in a news release. All of his creations will be for sale.

The opening reception is scheduled 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 1. Admission is free and refreshments will be served. The gallery, 24 Park Ave. E. will open from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Hinkston grew up on a farm near Shabbona in DeKalb County and like most farm kids, learned a little bit about a lot of different things. What he especially liked was building things, specifically out of wood. He had two uncles who were carpenters, and he worked with them whenever he could in the summers. He learned basic carpentry skills, but when he found an old Craftsman wood lathe his father never used, his interest in woodworking really took off. He learned how to turn wood and how to build simple furniture. He loved wood shops in high school where he learned how to use more power tools and refined his woodworking skills.

His first turned bowl exploded in the high school shop. Fortunately, no one was injured but three windows were broken.

When Hinkston left for college, his woodworking was put on hold. For many years he didn’t have the time or the space to outfit a proper shop, so he did what he could on the weekends and built jewelry boxes and carved Santas.

Hinkston when he retired, he wanted a proper shop with a nice lathe and all the other equipment he would need to turn wood and build furniture. After retiring from his job of 42 years with a civil engineering firm, David and his wife Debra moved to their home east of Amboy. The property came complete with a separate building built as a shop. He outfitted the woodworking shop he always wanted and spends time working in it every day.

“I build furniture for our home and whatever else interests me,” Hinkston said. “Most of my projects are based on a specific skill or technique that I want to develop. I love working with wood and learning new things. I consider it a successful day in the shop if I build something new or learn something new.”